DNA TV Show: Analysis of 'Yogi Model' in Bihar

From bulldozer action to encounters, from confiscating mafia property to the Anti-Romeo Squad, Samrat Chaudhary's decisions in Bihar bear the imprint of UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

The shift in responsibility for the Home Department in Bihar has brought a new change in the government's working style. Since Samrat Chaudhary became Home Minister, decisions on law and order have been taken that were previously unthinkable in the state. The new government of Bihar has made it clear that there will be no compromise on the issue of criminals, mafia, and the safety of women.

In this regard, the influence of the Yogi Model is clearly visible on the new government of Bihar. From bulldozer action to encounters, from confiscating mafia property to the Anti-Romeo Squad, Samrat Chaudhary's decisions in Bihar bear the imprint of Yogi Adityanath.

Somewhere, bulldozers are being used on mafia property, while elsewhere, illegal encroachments on government land are being removed. From the capital Patna to Kishanganj, the administration's bulldozers are running at full speed. The number of bulldozers being used in Bihar these days is probably higher than in the last five years. It wouldn't be wrong to say that Bihar is competing with Uttar Pradesh in terms of bulldozer action.

In addition to bulldozer action, the government in Bihar, like in Uttar Pradesh, is also targeting mafia and criminals. Samrat Chaudhary, upon assuming the responsibility of Home Minister, has unveiled a blueprint for action against criminals. The government has identified 400 major criminals and submitted their list to the court so that their illegal properties can be immediately confiscated. Preparations are underway to confiscate the properties of approximately 1,300 criminals, including liquor mafia, land mafia, sand mafia, and contract killers.

This approach of the Bihar Police indicates that it no longer relies solely on arresting criminals, but is pursuing a strategy to dismantle the entire economic power generated by crime. Seizing criminals' property will directly impact their networking, funding, and criminal influence, helping to curb crime. Similar action has been taken against the mafia in Uttar Pradesh.

Like Uttar Pradesh, encounters of criminals have also begun in Bihar. As soon as Samrat Chaudhary became Home Minister, a notorious criminal was killed in a half-encounter in Begusarai. The Bihar Police has also decided to form an Anti-Romeo Squad. An Anti-Romeo Squad consisting of 2,000 female police officers is being formed in Bihar to monitor schools and colleges. They will take action if they notice any acts of harassment during school hours. These female police officers will ride scooters.

During this election campaign, the NDA promised to develop industries in Bihar. But this is impossible without good law and order. The swift crackdown on gangsters and encroachment is being linked to this. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has demonstrated this. This is why the Bihar government is embracing the Yogi model.