DNA TV Show: Analysis of Uttar Pradesh's new social media policy

Those who post anti-national posts on social media in Uttar Pradesh are in trouble due to new Uttar Pradesh Digital Media Policy-2024.

The new social media policy of Uttar Pradesh, in which Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has made provisions in which social media influencers can get punishment or earn money. If social media users post anti-national content, then legal action will be taken. But if they promote the schemes and achievements of the government, then they will get Rs 8 lakh.

Those who post anti-national posts on social media in Uttar Pradesh are in trouble because Uttar Pradesh Digital Media Policy-2024 has been approved in the cabinet meeting of the Yogi government, which has two provisions of punishment:

First - Legal action will be taken for running anti-national activities on social media.

Second - Posting indecent and obscene content will lead to a criminal defamation suit.

After this policy becomes law, it will be applicable on all digital mediums like X (Twitter), Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. Till now, action has been taken under the IT Act for posting objectionable posts on social media. Now Uttar Pradesh will be the first state which is bringing a separate policy to regulate social media.

Congress is analyzing it according to its own method.. and is saying that those who promote the work of the government can get up to Rs 8 lakh per month and those who oppose the government may have to face punishment. That is, by openly taking over the digital media, the government is now bent on adopting the media. The new digital policy of the Yogi government has intensified the debate on whether there should be a law to control social media or not.