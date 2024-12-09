The aim of this foolproof security arrangement of UP Police is to make UP a crime-free state.

Uttar Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Yogi's police has launched a campaign against criminals, which makes it difficult for criminals to run away from the state. This is the 3-Layer Security Plan of UP Police.

The first layer of this plan will be a blockade: Crime will be controlled through barricading in every district and barrier points will be under the surveillance of CCTV cameras. The second layer of this plan is police patrolling, under which patrolling will be increased in all sensitive roads and areas through 112 vehicles of UP Police

The third layer of this plan is border sealing, under which if any kind of crime happens, the borders of the entire city will be sealed immediately to catch the criminal. The DGP of UP has issued instructions to all the districts to implement this blockade plan to prevent crime.

The DGP has said in his instructions that day and night patrolling and checking should be done with full resources. During the blockade, police should be deployed with government weapons and body-worn cameras. Social media cells and police control rooms should be kept alert to prevent rumours about the blockade. The aim of this foolproof security arrangement of UP Police is to make UP a crime-free state.

