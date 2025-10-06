DNA TV Show: Analysis of Uttar Pradesh govt's action against rioters and criminals

Bulldozers against rioters and bullets against criminals. In the last 24 hours, the UP police has encountered eight criminals.

The recent violence in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly originated from the illegal wedding hall of Nafees Khan, a close associate and confidant of Maulana Tauqeer Raza, who was jailed for the violence. On Saturday and Sunday, several bulldozers from the Yogi Force demolished Nafees's wedding hall. The Bareilly administration has identified more than 100 illegal properties where bulldozer action could be taken after sealing. The police administration has sealed properties worth approximately Rs 150 crore so far.

Today, the Bareilly police took action against the wedding hall of another close associate of Tauqeer Raza. The Bareilly police reached the wedding hall of Wajid Beg, accused of violence. They broke the lock of the wedding hall, searched the inside, and then sealed it.

In Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi government isn't just selectively dealing with rioters; it's also taking action against criminals. Bulldozers against rioters and bullets against criminals. In the last 24 hours, the UP police has encountered eight criminals. In other words, you could say that the UP police have arrested people accused of crimes ranging from murder to molestation, theft to snatching.

In Farrukhabad, UP, the UP police arrested three criminals in an encounter. Police shot two criminals in the leg. Ghaziabad police shot two snatchers in the leg during an encounter last night. A criminal carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh was killed in Saharanpur.

A criminal carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh was also arrested in an encounter in Jhansi. In Meerut, the police arrested a molestation accused in an encounter within a few hours.

In Hardoi, the police also arrested a criminal carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 in an encounter. A Rs 2 crore robbery suspect was killed in Firozabad, and a chain snatcher was shot in the leg in an encounter in Prayagraj.

