Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

AIIMS doctor warns after 45-year-old’s migraine was diagnosed as brain tumour, shares key symptoms

Vijay Deverakonda shares health update after car accident: 'My head hurts but...'

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta to move SC to allow green firecrackers on Diwali, says, 'Govt will...'

Alia Bhatt opens up about being trolled for losing weight too fast after raha’s birth: I was breastfeeding...'

'He will be 41 by 2027...': Robin Uthappa gives his take on Shubman Gill replacing Rohit Sharma as ODI captain

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari box office collection day 5: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor film sees 75% fall on first Monday, earns just Rs...

Drugs, ganja, liquor: MAJOR rave party busted near Hyderabad; 22 minors among dozens detained

Indian billionaire Sunil Mittal plans BIG move, considers offering Rs 15080 crore...

Vijay Deverakonda escapes unhurt in minor car accident, visuals of damaged car surface on social media - Watch

‘He needs rest, not questions’: Internet reacts to video of wife confronting husband after 72-hour work marathon

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
DNA TV Show: Analysis of Uttar Pradesh govt's action against rioters and criminals

DNA TV Show: Analysis of Uttar Pradesh govt's action against rioters and crimina

AIIMS doctor warns after 45-year-old’s migraine was diagnosed as brain tumour, shares key symptoms

AIIMS doctor warns after 45-year-old’s migraine was diagnosed as brain tumour, s

Vijay Deverakonda shares health update after car accident: 'My head hurts but...'

Vijay Deverakonda shares health update after car accident

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a

HomeAnalysis

ANALYSIS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of Uttar Pradesh govt's action against rioters and criminals

Bulldozers against rioters and bullets against criminals. In the last 24 hours, the UP police has encountered eight criminals.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Oct 06, 2025, 11:45 PM IST

DNA TV Show: Analysis of Uttar Pradesh govt's action against rioters and criminals
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The recent violence in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly originated from the illegal wedding hall of Nafees Khan, a close associate and confidant of Maulana Tauqeer Raza, who was jailed for the violence. On Saturday and Sunday, several bulldozers from the Yogi Force demolished Nafees's wedding hall. The Bareilly administration has identified more than 100 illegal properties where bulldozer action could be taken after sealing. The police administration has sealed properties worth approximately Rs 150 crore so far.

Today, the Bareilly police took action against the wedding hall of another close associate of Tauqeer Raza. The Bareilly police reached the wedding hall of Wajid Beg, accused of violence. They broke the lock of the wedding hall, searched the inside, and then sealed it.

In Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi government isn't just selectively dealing with rioters; it's also taking action against criminals. Bulldozers against rioters and bullets against criminals. In the last 24 hours, the UP police has encountered eight criminals. In other words, you could say that the UP police have arrested people accused of crimes ranging from murder to molestation, theft to snatching.

In Farrukhabad, UP, the UP police arrested three criminals in an encounter. Police shot two criminals in the leg. Ghaziabad police shot two snatchers in the leg during an encounter last night. A criminal carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh was killed in Saharanpur.

A criminal carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh was also arrested in an encounter in Jhansi. In Meerut, the police arrested a molestation accused in an encounter within a few hours.
In Hardoi, the police also arrested a criminal carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 in an encounter. A Rs 2 crore robbery suspect was killed in Firozabad, and a chain snatcher was shot in the leg in an encounter in Prayagraj.

READ | Delhi CM Rekha Gupta to move SC to allow green firecrackers on Diwali, says, 'Govt will...'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Days after Manchester synagogue attack, Mosque set ablaze in UK with two men inside, police suspects hate crime, doorbell video emerges
Days after Manchester synagogue attack, Mosque set ablaze in UK with two men..
Sean 'Diddy' Combs sentenced for 50 months imprisonment for..., Hip-hop star breaks down, admits getting 'lost in drugs'
Sean 'Diddy' Combs sentenced for 50 months imprisonment for..., Hip-hop star bre
France Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu resigns hours after unveiling new cabinet, here's why
France PM Sebastien Lecornu resigns hours after unveiling new cabinet
Bihar assembly elections 2025: Parties urge ECI to conduct polls after Chhath Puja, say, 'To allow voters...'
Bihar assembly elections 2025: Parties urge ECI to conduct polls after Chhath
'End of an era': Rohit Sharma’s 13-year-old '45-77' tweet goes viral after Shubman Gill named ODI captain
'End of an era': Rohit Sharma’s 13-year-old '45-77' tweet goes viral after Shubm
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE