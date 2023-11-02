Headlines

Analysis

DNA TV Show: Analysis of the four fronts of Israel-Hamas war

Israel and Hamas are currently at war with each other in Gaza, and the war has four fronts, with the IDF launching multi-faceted attacks against terrorists.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 02, 2023, 11:09 PM IST

Israel and Hamas continue to be at war with each other, with attacks and air strikes being launched from both sides. The number of casualties in Gaza has crossed 9000, and the Israeli Defence Force (IDF) is not backing down.

No war in the world can be won by weapons alone, to win a war, one has to fight on many fronts simultaneously. The same is currently happening in the war of Israel and Hamas. The two wars are not just fought with weapons. Rather, this war is being fought on four fronts simultaneously.

The first front of the war is the ground reality and military clash between Israel and Hamas. The second front is the war of words erupting between the Israeli government and Hamas operatives. The third front is the propaganda war while the fourth front is the diplomatic war between the two sides.

It is another matter that Israel is dominating Hamas in the ground war, but Hamas is not lagging behind in verbal warfare and propaganda. This terrorist organization is not only getting the support of Arab countries through propaganda videos, but it is also getting military and financial help.

The first front of the war is being fought by Hamas and Israel through their military and weaponry. In retaliation to the October 7 attacks, Israel has launched a multi-faceted attack on Hamas – through air, ground and sea.

While Israel has presented a tough show of strength when it comes to the military and weaponry, Hamas is no less. Hamas terrorists are specially trained in ground combat and know how to influence Islamic countries in their favour.

Apart from weapons, there is also a war between Israel-Hamas, in which each other is being openly threatened and warned. This is a war of words, in which on one side is Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and on the other side is the terrorist organization Hamas.

While Hamas says that Israeli army is targeting innocent children and women through their air strikes, Israel is saying that Hamas terrorists are using civilians as a human shield. Along with ground attacks, Israel is also exposing Hamas, showing evidence of Hamas' brutality to the world as well as Hamas sympathizers. In the last 24 hours, the Israel Defense Force has shared much evidence with the world.

Horrific videos from the brutal attacks were released by Israel which sparked a diplomatic war not just in the war torn nation, but also across the globe, with international governments picking sides in the war.

However, there seems to be just one group that is suffering due to the attacks from both sides – Gaza civilians. Over 9000 people in Gaza have lost their lives due to the war which has not entered its third week, with no resolution in site.

