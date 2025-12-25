DNA TV Show: Analysis of Tarique Rahman's show of strength against Yunus in Bangladesh

Thousands of people gathered to welcome BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman back to his homeland, Bangladesh.

Tarique Rahman, the acting chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), returned to Bangladesh on Thursday. Tarique is the son of former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Khaleda Zia. Considered the "crown prince" of Bangladesh, Tarique Rahman is widely seen as the next Prime Minister. The return of this prominent leader just before the elections is a major boost for the BNP. Millions of people gathered in Dhaka today to welcome Tarique Rahman. By giving Tarique Rahman a historic welcome in Dhaka, the BNP demonstrated its strength. Following this, it is being said that the countdown to the departure of Muhammad Yunus and his anti-Hindu group from Bangladesh has begun.

Upon setting foot in Dhaka, approximately 50 days before the elections, Tarique Rahman immediately became the frontrunner in the race for Prime Minister. Tarique, who returned to Dhaka from London on a chartered plane, was accompanied by his wife Zubaida Rahman and daughter Zaima Rahman.

Although Tariq Rahman is a staunch opponent of Sheikh Hasina and her Awami League party, in today's speech, he did not mention Sheikh Hasina by name, nor did he level any accusations against India, unlike other Bangladeshi hardliners.

Tariq said that just as the people of the country achieved independence in 1971, in 2024, everyone together protected the country's independence and sovereignty. This means he is also supporting the coup. This shouldn't be surprising, as it was this coup that allowed him to return to his homeland.

Tariq's troubles began in October 2006, after the term of Khaleda Zia's government ended. Due to electoral disputes, a state of emergency was declared in Bangladesh in January 2007, and a military-backed interim government was formed under the leadership of Fakhruddin Ahmed, which launched an anti-corruption campaign.

- He was also targeted by the then-military-backed caretaker government.

- He faced serious allegations of corruption, bribery, and money laundering.

- He was also made the main accused in the 2004 Dhaka grenade attack and was convicted by the court.

- Under the "Minus Two Formula," an attempt was made to remove him and his mother, Khaleda Zia, from politics.

- The "Minus Two Formula" was a well-known policy in Bangladesh, under which an attempt was made during 2006-07 to remove the two most influential leaders from Bangladeshi politics, namely Sheikh Hasina and Khaleda Zia. Action was also taken against their associates during this period.

- In 2007, Rahman was sentenced in 84 cases of corruption.

- After his arrest and detention, his health deteriorated, due to which he sought permission to go to London for treatment in 2008.

- The government granted permission to travel abroad, but imposed strict conditions.

- Upon leaving, Tariq Rahman gave a written affidavit stating that he would not return to Bangladeshi politics.

- 17 years later, when circumstances changed, and the charges were dropped, Rahman broke that oath and returned to Dhaka.