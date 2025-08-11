DNA TV Show: Analysis of Supreme Court order on stray dogs in Delhi-NCR

The Supreme Court also showed strictness on dog lovers, saying if any person or organisation obstructs the implementation of its order, then contempt of court proceedings will be initiated against them.

The Supreme Court has given a big and important direction to the system in the interest of the residents of Delhi and its surrounding areas. The top court has directed the Municipal Corporations of Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad to run a campaign to catch street dogs and keep them in shelter homes. The campaign to catch street dogs should start from those areas where the maximum number of dog bite incidents occur.

The apex court has asked the agencies to issue helpline numbers. The court also showed strictness on dog lovers, saying if any person or organisation obstructs the implementation of its order to remove street dogs, then contempt of court proceedings will be initiated against them. It directed that the street dogs that bite should be caught within 4 hours of receiving the complaint.

The agencies will submit the status report of the action in six weeks. In such a case, if negligence is found, action can be taken against the responsible officers. The court has asked all the authorities of Delhi NCR to keep a record of how many street dogs are caught and sent to the shelter home every day, i.e. the agencies will also have to keep a document of the action taken against street dogs. The court also refused to allow the adoption and rearing of street dogs.

What pet owners should know

If you have not registered your pet dog, then it can also be considered a street dog. To keep a dog, you have to register it with the local agency Agencies have to provide information about the breed, age, colour and identity of the pet dog Pet dogs have to be given an anti-rabies dose. Its certificate also has to be given to the agencies.

The Supreme Court refused to listen to the arguments of the dog lovers' lawyer and said that we are giving orders in the public interest. But dog lovers are questioning the Supreme Court's guidelines. They are raising questions about whether there are shelter homes in Delhi NCR to keep lakhs of street dogs.

Regarding the increasing incidents of dog bites, the court said that small children cannot be left to fall prey to rabies. People should be sure that they can roam freely without fear of stray dogs. On July 22, 2024, the government had told the Lok Sabha that there were 37,17,336 incidents of dog bites in the country. The Supreme Court now said that this guideline should be seen from a humanitarian perspective.