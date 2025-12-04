DNA TV Show: Analysis of Russian President Putin's Indian policy

India's strategic needs have always been a priority for Putin, and these priorities led to the development of the BrahMos missile in India.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has often used a phrase in his speeches to define relations with India. This phrase is 'Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership,' meaning a friendship that is special to India and Russia, in which both countries give each other special importance in various areas of cooperation. Putin added the word "strategic" to this definition to indicate that he views India not only as a trade partner but also as an important strategic partner.

Putin's approach to India in the strategic sphere also indicates that Russian President Vladimir Putin is India's true defence partner. India's strategic needs have always been a priority for Putin, and these priorities led to the development of the BrahMos missile in India. Why is Putin given credit for the development of the BrahMos missile in India?

An agreement for the joint production of the BrahMos missile was reached between India and Russia in 1998, but this agreement did not materialise for the next two years. In 2000, Putin assumed the presidency of Russia and directed the BrahMos project to move forward rapidly. Putin eradicated the red tape of Russian bureaucracy, and within a year, India and Russia jointly began development of the BrahMos missile. By demonstrating its capabilities in Operation Sindoor, the BrahMos missile has reached such a level that today, many countries around the world want to purchase it from India.

Because of these pages of history, it is believed that India may receive a strategic gift from Putin during his current visit. This gift could be the S-500 air defence system or a fifth-generation aircraft like the Sukhoi-57. We are analysing Putin's India policy.

After being elected President of Russia, Putin added a 'TURN TO EAST' chapter to his foreign policy. This meant Russia's goal was to increase cooperation with countries in the East, and India was made the pivot of Putin's TURN TO EAST policy. Under this policy, Putin promoted three major economic corridors, including India in all three.

Putin has adhered to his India policy under all circumstances and difficulties. This is why India has supported its strong ally at a time when half the world, the Western world, is standing against Russia. During the Ukraine war, Western countries, including the US, imposed a ban on purchasing oil from Russia, but India continued to buy oil from Russia. Because of this economic cooperation, Trump even imposed strict tariffs on India, but India did not abandon its ALL WEATHER FRIEND, Russia. Now we are going to tell you how India has expressed its commitment to Putin's India policy.

The US wanted India to purchase American F-35 fighter jets in place of Russia's Sukhoi-57, but India rejected this offer in August. India has also shelved the deal for the Striker armoured vehicle from the US. Instead, India and Russia will jointly develop new armoured vehicles, which will be manufactured in India. While the US has baulked at providing engines for the Tejas, India has struck a new deal with Russia for engines for the MiG-29 and Sukhoi-30.