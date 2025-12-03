DNA TV Show: Analysis of Putin's BIG warning to Europe

Putin warned European powers that if they started a war with Russia, then Moscow was ready to fight.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will land in Delhi on Thursday, December 4. But before Putin's arrival, significant news has arrived from Moscow. Putin has issued a warning to Europe. Putin warned European powers that if they started a war with Russia, then Moscow was ready to fight and that the defeat of European powers would be so absolute that there would be no one left to even negotiate a peace deal. Why did Putin issue this warning? The answer lies in the European strike on Moscow. Hundreds of Porsche cars have suddenly stopped operating in Russia. These cars are manufactured by a German company.

According to the owners of the vehicles, the engines suddenly failed, and the message 'TECHNICAL ERROR' started appearing on the display of the vehicles. The sudden shutdown of hundreds of vehicles has led to suspicion turning towards Germany. These German vehicles have a security system installed which is directly connected to the satellite. The purpose of this system is to prevent vehicle theft; that is, the engine of the vehicle stops as soon as the theft alarm sounds. For this reason, suspicion is being expressed in Russia that Germany has stopped hundreds of Porsche vehicles present in Russia from using satellite signals.

Another reason for suspicion about Germany is the sudden increase in its defence budget. Germany has increased its next defence budget by approximately Rs 27 billion. This is the largest defence budget in Germany's history. Therefore, it is believed that this defence budget is aimed at preparing Germany for a potential war with Russia.

Among the European countries that Putin is accusing are Germany, France, and Britain, also known as the E-3 group in Europe. This definition is based on the large economies of these three countries. This E-3 group in Europe has recommended changes to the peace proposal related to the Ukraine war.

Germany, Britain, and France want Ukraine not to be completely barred from NATO membership and to provide NATO security guarantees after a ceasefire, meaning that if Ukraine becomes embroiled in war again, NATO troops will assist Ukraine. The three countries also want the Ukrainian territories occupied by Russia not to be recognised as Russian territory. This would mean that Ukraine would have the moral right to take war-like measures to reclaim its territories in the future. The third major demand of Germany, Britain, and France is that Ukraine be allowed to maintain an army of approximately 800,000. This will ensure that Ukraine remains a strategic challenge for Russia in the future. Because of such recommendations regarding the peace proposal, Putin is saying that these three big European countries of Europe do not want a ceasefire.