DNA TV Show: Analysis of PM Modi's Japan visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a visit to Japan amidst tariff tensions with the US. Japan is a friendly country of India. During his visit, PM Modi visited Durumaji Temple in Tokyo, where the chief priest of the temple presented him a doll called Duruma Doll in the Japanese language. It is believed in Japan that after the wish is fulfilled with the help of a Duruma Doll, life is filled with happiness and prosperity.

Japan is set an investment target of 10 trillion yen (approx Rs 60,000 cr) in India over a decade, and the two sides sealed a raft of big-ticket pacts, including a framework for defence ties and a 10-year roadmap to largely boost economic partnership

The two sides firmed up 13 key agreements and declarations, and announced the launch of several transformative initiatives, including an economic security architecture to promote supply chain resilience in strategic sectors such as semiconductors, clean energy, telecom, pharmaceuticals, critical minerals and new and emerging technologies.

India and Japan are trying to deal with Trump's strict tariff. Trump has imposed a total tariff of 50 per cent on India. Japan is also facing a similar situation. America has imposed a 24 percent tariff on most of Japan's products, but there is a 25 percent tariff on vehicles and auto components manufactured in Japan. Not only this, the Trump government has imposed a tariff of up to 50 percent on steel and aluminum exported from Japan, that is, the US has imposed a big tariff on all expensive products exported from Japan.

US President Donald Trump has done the same thing with Japan as he did with India. Trump wanted India to stop buying oil from Russia. When India rejected this baseless demand, Trump imposed a 50 per cent tariff.

Similarly, the US government wanted Japanese companies to do manufacturing in the US. Japan reluctantly agreed, but ultimately did not sacrifice its interests for Trump. Like India, Japan has responded strongly to Trump's tariffs. This is why it is believed that in South Asia and East Asia, a strong economic alliance can now be born in the form of India and Japan.