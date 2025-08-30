Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

DNA TV Show: Analysis of PM Modi's Japan visit

Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar reveals how she overcame PCOS, know what keeps her fit

Bigg Boss 19: Zeishan Quadri feels this Gangs of Wasseypur character would win Salman Khan show, says 'if he stays here...'

Nita Ambani unveils 2,000-bed medical city and major green projects for Mumbai at RIL AGM 2025

'Pagal awara Kutto se...': Mohammed Shami's estranged wife Hasin Jahan shares cryptic post

Video shows Russia’s drone attack destroying Ukraine’s largest naval ship, 1 killed, many injured, WATCH

Duleep Trophy 2025: J-K pacer Auqib Nabi creates history, breaks Kapil Dev’s 47-year-old record to achieve THIS huge feat

Sunny Leone reveals she lost six children, four girls and two boys, before adopting first baby Nisha: 'Does God not love us'

Watch: Cat calmly naps on Lord Ganesha’s idol, viral video wins hearts during Ganesh Chaturthi

Aneet Padda shares Ahaan Panday prayed for her to bag Saiyaara, lit a candle in church: 'After the film released...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
DNA TV Show: Analysis of PM Modi's Japan visit

DNA TV Show: Analysis of PM Modi's Japan visit

Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar reveals how she overcame PCOS, know what keeps her fit

Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar reveals how she overcame PCOS, know w

Bigg Boss 19: Zeishan Quadri feels this Gangs of Wasseypur character would win Salman Khan show, says 'if he stays here...'

BB 19: Zeishan Quadri feels this Gangs of Wasseypur character would win show

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeAnalysis

ANALYSIS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of PM Modi's Japan visit

The two sides firmed up 13 key agreements and declarations, and announced the launch of several transformative initiatives.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Aug 30, 2025, 12:05 AM IST

DNA TV Show: Analysis of PM Modi's Japan visit
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a visit to Japan amidst tariff tensions with the US. Japan is a friendly country of India. During his visit, PM Modi visited Durumaji Temple in Tokyo, where the chief priest of the temple presented him a doll called Duruma Doll in the Japanese language. It is believed in Japan that after the wish is fulfilled with the help of a Duruma Doll, life is filled with happiness and prosperity.

Japan is set an investment target of 10 trillion yen (approx Rs 60,000 cr) in India over a decade, and the two sides sealed a raft of big-ticket pacts, including a framework for defence ties and a 10-year roadmap to largely boost economic partnership 

The two sides firmed up 13 key agreements and declarations, and announced the launch of several transformative initiatives, including an economic security architecture to promote supply chain resilience in strategic sectors such as semiconductors, clean energy, telecom, pharmaceuticals, critical minerals and new and emerging technologies.

India and Japan are trying to deal with Trump's strict tariff. Trump has imposed a total tariff of 50 per cent on India. Japan is also facing a similar situation. America has imposed a 24 percent tariff on most of Japan's products, but there is a 25 percent tariff on vehicles and auto components manufactured in Japan. Not only this, the Trump government has imposed a tariff of up to 50 percent on steel and aluminum exported from Japan, that is, the US has imposed a big tariff on all expensive products exported from Japan.

US President Donald Trump has done the same thing with Japan as he did with India. Trump wanted India to stop buying oil from Russia. When India rejected this baseless demand, Trump imposed a 50 per cent tariff.

READ | India's GDP grows 7.8% in Q1 FY26 before US tariffs impact, beats estimates

Similarly, the US government wanted Japanese companies to do manufacturing in the US. Japan reluctantly agreed, but ultimately did not sacrifice its interests for Trump. Like India, Japan has responded strongly to Trump's tariffs. This is why it is believed that in South Asia and East Asia, a strong economic alliance can now be born in the form of India and Japan.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
RIL AGM: Mukesh Ambani shares BIG update on Reliance Jio IPO, says it will be listed in...
RIL AGM: Mukesh Ambani shares BIG update on Reliance Jio IPO, says it will be...
Amid divorce rumours with Govinda, Sunita Ahuja bags maiden show as judge in Farah Khan's...
Amid divorce rumours with Govinda, Sunita Ahuja bags maiden show as judge in...
Duleep Trophy 2025: J-K pacer Auqib Nabi creates history, breaks Kapil Dev’s 47-year-old record to achieve THIS huge feat
J-K pacer Auqib Nabi creates history, breaks Kapil Dev’s 47-year-old record to a
Will Cheteshwar Pujara take up coaching after retirement? Veteran batter drops massive hint
Will Cheteshwar Pujara take up coaching after retirement? Veteran batter drops
Esha Deol took 30 years to meet Dharmendra's first wife; Hema Malini said, 'I have never spoken about Prakash but...'
Esha Deol took 30 years to meet Dharmendra's first wife; Hema Malini said...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE