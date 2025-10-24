DNA TV Show: Analysis of Pakistan's 'Islamic Army' in Bangladesh

Reports indicate that the first phase of the IRA's establishment is currently underway. Seven different camps are being run in Bangladesh for recruitment.

Intelligence reports have revealed that the Yunus government in Bangladesh is establishing an Islamic army. It is noteworthy that Bangladesh is receiving support from Pakistan in this effort. The question arises: What is the purpose of creating a new Islamic army when Bangladesh already has an army? What is Pakistan's role in this? And how significant a threat does this pose to India?

The full name of the Islamic army that the Yunus government is developing is the Islamic Revolutionary Army (IRA). Reports indicate that the first phase of the IRA's establishment is currently underway. Seven different camps are being run in Bangladesh for recruitment, where 10,000 radicals are being trained. The way the Yunus government is establishing the Islamic army suggests that it has followed the path of Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei.

What is this Islamic army in Bangladesh, and what role is Pakistan playing in its formation?

The army Yunus is building is no ordinary military, but a hybrid ideology, with each soldier being half soldier and half jihadist. The Islamic Revolutionary Army will be more loyal to the current government than to the country. Mohammad Yunus has entrusted the responsibility of preparing this jihadist army to Pakistan's Munir Army, which we call the terrorist army.

IRA training centers are run by former officers of the Pakistani Army and ISI. The funding and weapons for these training centers come from Pakistan. Pakistan lacks the funds to feed its citizens, yet it is providing both funding and weapons to Bangladesh to build an Islamic army.

Bangladesh's Islamic Revolutionary Army is being modelled after Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Yunus wants to create a radical army modelled after the IRGC, which will help establish Bangladesh as an Islamic state. This is why it is being said that Yunus is on his way to becoming a Caliph like Khamenei.

The IRGC was born after the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran. Similarly, after the overthrow of Sheikh Hasina, Mohammad Yunus began preparations to form the IRA as soon as he came to power. This means that the 'Islamic Revolutionary Army' is being called a clone of the IRGC.

Yunus's Islamic Army could prove dangerous for India as well as all of South Asia, because the IRGC, modelled on which the Bangladesh Islamic Army is being prepared, gave birth to terrorist organizations like Hezbollah and Hamas, and today runs the 'Axis of Resistance' in the Middle East. Therefore, it is crucial to thwart Yunus's jihadist plan as soon as possible.