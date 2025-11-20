DNA TV Show: Analysis of Nitish Kumar's new Bihar cabinet

Ministers from all five NDA alliance parties in Nitish's current cabinet are represented by the BJP, JDU, Lok Janshakti Party, Hindustani Awam Morcha, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

Nitish Kumar has been sworn in as Chief Minister of Bihar for the 10th time. On Thursday, 26 of other ministers were also sworn in. Bihar can have a total of 36 ministers, but only 27, including the Chief Minister, were sworn in. This means that nine ministerial positions are currently vacant, which may be added later. Ministers from all five NDA alliance parties in Nitish's current cabinet are represented by the BJP, JDU, Lok Janshakti Party, Hindustani Awam Morcha, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

The BJP has the highest number of ministers, with 14. Besides Nitish Kumar, eight ministers are from the JD(U), meaning a total of nine JD(U) leaders are in the cabinet. Chirag Paswan's party, the LJP, has two ministers. Jitan Ram Manjhi and Upendra Kushwaha's parties have one minister each.

Nepotism has also entered Nitish Kumar's cabinet. Women's participation in Nitish's cabinet is around 10 per cent. Only three out of 27 ministers are women, while political analysts say that Nitish Kumar wins elections solely on the basis of women's votes. Among the women ministers, Leshi Singh belongs to the JDU, while Rama Nishad and Shreyasi Singh are from the BJP quota. Shreyasi Singh is a renowned shooter and has won a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games. Shreyasi Singh, who has become an MLA for the second time, is also the youngest minister.

Speaking of the richest ministers in the Nitish cabinet, Rama Nishad, who became a minister from the BJP quota, is the richest. She has movable and immovable assets worth approximately Rs 32 crore. Vijay Sinha and Samrat Chaudhary are also among the millionaire ministers. The minister with the least assets is Sanjay Paswan of the LJP, who has assets worth only Rs 22 lakh. CM Kumar's total assets are Rs 1.64 crore. He has only Rs 60,811 in his bank account and owns only one car.

Speaking of criminal cases, nine ministers in Nitish's new cabinet are facing criminal charges. Of these, BJP's Nitin Naveen has the highest number of cases, with five. The caste equations in Nitish's cabinet are also important to consider, as it is said that maintaining proper caste alignment is crucial to winning elections and running a government in Bihar. Nitish's new cabinet has made every effort to maintain a caste-based balance.

This time, the Nitish cabinet has five Dalits, four Rajputs, three each from Kushwaha and Vaishya communities, and two each from Yadav, Kurmi, Nishad, and Bhumihar communities. Brahmins, Kayasthas, Chandravanshis, and Muslims have one minister each.

By caste classification, the OBC community has the highest number of ministers, with ten, followed by eight upper castes, five Dalits, and three from the EBC (Extremely Backward Classes). There is only one minister from the Muslim community. There are three ministers named Sanjay in the Nitish cabinet. One is from the BJP and two are from the LJP. The similarity of names often confuses.