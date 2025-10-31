FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Asia Cup 2025 trophy controversy intensifies, BCCI issues two-day deadline to PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of India-US 10-year defence deal

Nasser Hussain's 7-year-old 'remember the name' prediction for Jemimah Rodrigues goes viral after Women's World Cup semifinal heroics

Delhi Pollution: Govt introduces new restrictions on vehicles from Nov 1; what’s allowed, what’s banned

Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2025: Know the date, parana muhurat, puja rituals and significance

700 killed, curfew imposed, army on the streets: What's happening in THIS African country?

PKL 2025 final: Dabang Delhi edge Puneri Paltan 31–28 in thriller to clinch second Pro Kabaddi League title

Tiku Talsania-Manasi Parekh land in legal trouble, booked for performing bike stunt in Ahmedabad

Happy Halloween 2025: Top 10+ wishes, quotes to share with your loved ones

Noida Airport inauguration soon, calibration flight successfully lands at airport, WATCH

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Asia Cup 2025 trophy controversy intensifies, BCCI issues two-day deadline to PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi

Asia Cup trophy controversy intensifies, BCCI issues two-day deadline to PCB

DNA TV Show: Analysis of India-US 10-year defence deal

DNA TV Show: Analysis of India-US 10-year defence deal

Nasser Hussain's 7-year-old 'remember the name' prediction for Jemimah Rodrigues goes viral after Women's World Cup semifinal heroics

Nasser Hussain's 7-year-old 'remember the name' prediction for Jemimah Rodrigues

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeAnalysis

ANALYSIS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of India-US 10-year defence deal

The US has agreed to manufacture F-414 engines in India under a joint program.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Oct 31, 2025, 10:14 PM IST

DNA TV Show: Analysis of India-US 10-year defence deal
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

For the first time, India and the US have agreed on a 10-year strategic agreement. The US has also signed a 10-year defence agreement with any country for the first time. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described it as a 'signal' of growing bilateral strategic ties even as Washington vowed to work closely with New Delhi to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Singh and US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth signed the framework agreement for the 'US-India major defence partnership' pact following their wide-range talks in Kuala Lumpur that focused on boosting strategic ties across all its pillars. Know key details of the deal below:

  1. The first major point in this defence pact is the sharing of real-time intelligence. This means that agencies from both countries will share intelligence.
  2. The second major point is the creation of a joint task force for the Indo-Pacific region, meaning the navies of both countries will conduct joint patrols in the ocean.
  3. The third major point in the India-US agreement is technology transfer. Under this agreement, India and the United States will exchange technology related to jet engines and hypersonic missiles.
  4. The fourth and most important point of the agreement is the manufacturing of jet engines and drones in India, which will prove to be a boost for Make in India.

Why is the fourth point of the agreement between India and the US considered the most important?

In the agreement, US Secretary of War Pete Hagseth clearly stated that the strategic agreement with India will be based on mutual needs. The fourth point of the agreement between India and the US has fulfilled one of India's needs. This need relates to India's indigenous fighter jet program.

The US has agreed to manufacture F-414 engines in India under a joint program. This means he problem of engine supply for Tejas will be eliminated. Not just fighter jet engines, but India and the United States have developed a complete blueprint for advancing on several strategic fronts over the next 10 years.

READ | OpenAI CEO Sam Altman demands Rs 4434645 refund from Elon Musk for...; here's what happened

Under this defence pact, the production of the Stryker armoured vehicle will begin in India next year. The Stryker is a modern armoured vehicle and is also known as a tank killer. Following this, the production of the MQ-9 drone will begin in India in 2027. A total of 31 drones in this category will be manufactured, of which 10 will be missile-launching drones. In 2027, DRDO and the US agency will begin work on the development of hypersonic missiles. By 2030, both countries will begin joint production of the KN engine.

By 2035, the entire technology for fifth-generation aircraft will be transferred from the US to India. This means that over the next 10 years, India and the US will work together on every technology that is considered a game-changer in the strategic world. The outline of this strategic agreement had already been prepared, but Trump's tariffs had created an obstacle to agreeing on this agreement.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Asia Cup 2025 trophy controversy intensifies, BCCI issues two-day deadline to PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi
Asia Cup trophy controversy intensifies, BCCI issues two-day deadline to PCB
DNA TV Show: Analysis of India-US 10-year defence deal
DNA TV Show: Analysis of India-US 10-year defence deal
Nasser Hussain's 7-year-old 'remember the name' prediction for Jemimah Rodrigues goes viral after Women's World Cup semifinal heroics
Nasser Hussain's 7-year-old 'remember the name' prediction for Jemimah Rodrigues
Delhi Pollution: Govt introduces new restrictions on vehicles from Nov 1; what’s allowed, what’s banned
Delhi Pollution: Govt introduces new restrictions on vehicles from Nov 1; what’s
Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2025: Know the date, parana muhurat, puja rituals and significance
Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2025: Know the date, parana muhurat, puja rituals and signif
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE