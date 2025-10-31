Asia Cup 2025 trophy controversy intensifies, BCCI issues two-day deadline to PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of India-US 10-year defence deal
Nasser Hussain's 7-year-old 'remember the name' prediction for Jemimah Rodrigues goes viral after Women's World Cup semifinal heroics
Delhi Pollution: Govt introduces new restrictions on vehicles from Nov 1; what’s allowed, what’s banned
Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2025: Know the date, parana muhurat, puja rituals and significance
700 killed, curfew imposed, army on the streets: What's happening in THIS African country?
PKL 2025 final: Dabang Delhi edge Puneri Paltan 31–28 in thriller to clinch second Pro Kabaddi League title
Tiku Talsania-Manasi Parekh land in legal trouble, booked for performing bike stunt in Ahmedabad
Happy Halloween 2025: Top 10+ wishes, quotes to share with your loved ones
Noida Airport inauguration soon, calibration flight successfully lands at airport, WATCH
ANALYSIS
The US has agreed to manufacture F-414 engines in India under a joint program.
For the first time, India and the US have agreed on a 10-year strategic agreement. The US has also signed a 10-year defence agreement with any country for the first time. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described it as a 'signal' of growing bilateral strategic ties even as Washington vowed to work closely with New Delhi to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific.
Singh and US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth signed the framework agreement for the 'US-India major defence partnership' pact following their wide-range talks in Kuala Lumpur that focused on boosting strategic ties across all its pillars. Know key details of the deal below:
Why is the fourth point of the agreement between India and the US considered the most important?
In the agreement, US Secretary of War Pete Hagseth clearly stated that the strategic agreement with India will be based on mutual needs. The fourth point of the agreement between India and the US has fulfilled one of India's needs. This need relates to India's indigenous fighter jet program.
The US has agreed to manufacture F-414 engines in India under a joint program. This means he problem of engine supply for Tejas will be eliminated. Not just fighter jet engines, but India and the United States have developed a complete blueprint for advancing on several strategic fronts over the next 10 years.
Under this defence pact, the production of the Stryker armoured vehicle will begin in India next year. The Stryker is a modern armoured vehicle and is also known as a tank killer. Following this, the production of the MQ-9 drone will begin in India in 2027. A total of 31 drones in this category will be manufactured, of which 10 will be missile-launching drones. In 2027, DRDO and the US agency will begin work on the development of hypersonic missiles. By 2030, both countries will begin joint production of the KN engine.
By 2035, the entire technology for fifth-generation aircraft will be transferred from the US to India. This means that over the next 10 years, India and the US will work together on every technology that is considered a game-changer in the strategic world. The outline of this strategic agreement had already been prepared, but Trump's tariffs had created an obstacle to agreeing on this agreement.