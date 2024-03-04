Twitter
DNA TV Show: Analysis of Greater Noida mall tragedy and what went wrong?

The tragedy took place on March 3, 2024, at Blue Sapphire Mall in Greater Noida, where a structure collapsed, claiming two lives.

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Mar 04, 2024, 11:33 PM IST

Weekends in big cities are typically filled with people stepping out of their homes for shopping and outings. Families take this time to bond, indulging in activities like visiting malls, dining at restaurants, and catching a movie in theatres. With the rapid urbanisation, the number of malls in cities have also surged. However, amidst all of this, some malls have become sites of danger and mishappenings.

Did you know that the eight largest cities in the country boast a total of 271 malls? This includes cities like Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune, Delhi, and Noida

In recent times, several incidents have highlighted the hazardous conditions within malls. On July 13, 2023, a fire broke out at Galaxy Plaza Mall in Greater Noida. On November 13, 2023, a similar incident occurred at Aditya Mall in Ghaziabad.

The most recent tragedy took place on March 3, 2024, at Blue Sapphire Mall in Greater Noida, where a structure collapsed, claiming two lives.

Often, people visit fancy malls assuming they are safe havens. However, the reality is far from it. Many malls neglect basic safety measures, putting visitors at risk. For example, the Galaxy Blue Sapphire Mall in Greater Noida. While it may appear grand from the outside, the lax maintenance has led to fatal consequences.

Harinder Bhati and Shakeel Khan, both victims of the negligence at Galaxy Blue Sapphire Mall, ran businesses within the premises. Little did they know that their routine visit would turn fatal. Standing near the escalator behind the mall's lift, they fell victim to a collapsed structure. The sheer weight of the structure, which was poorly supported, led to their tragic demise.

In the aftermath, it was evident that the mall administration had failed to take necessary precautions. Despite repeated incidents, no action was taken promptly. The failure to inform authorities, evacuate the area, and provide immediate aid underscores the callousness of mall management.

It's disheartening to see malls prioritise profits over safety. As malls continue to thrive, it's imperative that safety remains a top priority, ensuring that such tragedies are never repeated.

