DNA TV Show: Analysis of DMK leader A Raja's ‘India not a nation’ remark

DMK leader A Raja labelled India's fundamental conception as wrong, stating that India is not a country but a subcontinent.

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Mar 06, 2024, 11:41 PM IST | Edited by : Shivam Verma

In India, there are many individuals who can go to any extent for their political ambitions. As the elections approach, some opposition parties and leaders cross all limits in the name of dissent, even attempting to undermine the foundational structures of the country.

India is known as the largest democracy in the world, celebrated for its diverse languages, cultures, and traditions. However, some leaders now view India not as a nation but as a subcontinent, where multiple countries exist. 

On March 1, it was the birthday of Tamil Nadu CM and DMK leader MK Stalin. On this day, DMK leader A Raja labelled India's fundamental conception as wrong, stating that India is not a nation, but a subcontinent. According to his statement, a nation is formed when there is uniformity in culture and language.

His statement implies that India is not a country but a land with multiple nations within. Raja cited Tamil Nadu as an example, where Tamil is spoken, and there is a singular culture. He referred to states like Odisha and Kerala as well, stating that they also have different language and culture.

The recent statements by A Raja have sparked a fierce debate, especially within the opposition coalition. These kinds of statements have not only been made by A Raja but also by other prominent leaders within the DMK.

It's noteworthy that the DMK's ideological roots are inspired by EV Ramasamy, also known as Periyar, who was known for his anti-Brahmin stance.

The controversial statements by DMK leaders have caused unrest within the opposition alliance. These incidents not only highlight the party's ideology but also raise questions about its commitment to pluralistic ethos.

