DNA TV Show: Analysis of Rahul Gandhi's 'controversial' remarks in US

Elon Musk breaks NASA record, SpaceX reaches new altitude with...

US Presidential Election: Donald Trump reacts to Taylor Swift's support to Kamala Harris, says ‘Will pay the price...’

Vir Das becomes first Indian to host International Emmy Awards: 'Tremendously honoured and excited'

Microsoft buys 16.4-acre prime land in this Indian city, paid Rs 520 crore to...

Analysis

Analysis

DNA TV Show: Analysis of Rahul Gandhi's 'controversial' remarks in US

When Rahul went to the US for three days, his speech created a ruckus in India. Khalistani terrorists are welcoming him with applause.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 11, 2024, 11:59 PM IST

DNA TV Show: Analysis of Rahul Gandhi's 'controversial' remarks in US
No one can have any problem with the fact that Rahul Gandhi, being in the opposition, talks about issues that make the government uncomfortable. But can such things be said in the creation of a political narrative which has no relation to the truth?

Not a single day of Rahul Gandhi, who went to the US for three days, went by without controversial speeches. On the first day, he made controversial remarks about China, on the second day, he said objectionable things about Sikhs, in a country whose democracy gives so much space that a Khalistani like Amritpal Singh and a separatist like Rashid Engineer can contest and win elections. Then why does the Congress MP say that Sikhs are being suppressed?

Then Rahul Gandhi talks about ending reservation, then there is controversy again. Rahul Gandhi met those people who say that Kashmir is a part of Pakistan, who boycotted the speech of the PM of the country. On all three days, his speeches created a storm in the country.

Why does Rahul Gandhi do this? He makes Khalistani terrorists his fans and friends with India's opponents. He calls China a better country than India. The question is, what does Rahul Gandhi gain by doing this?

When Rahul went to the US for three days, his speech created a ruckus in India. Khalistani terrorists are welcoming him with applause.

Rahul's lie about Sikhs has been liked by Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu. Not only Khalistani terrorist Pannu, but Gandhi has also befriended another anti-India person. She is Ilhan Omar. Gandhi met Ilhan in Washington DC.

- Ilhan Omar is famous for her anti-India statements.

- Ilhan Omar is considered a Pakistan supporter

- Ilhan supports Pakistan in the PoK case.

- In June 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the joint session of the US Parliament. Omar boycotted this session by accusing it of discrimination against minorities.

Gandhi also talked about the reservation issue, saying If we get equal opportunity, we will think about ending it. Home Minister Amit Shah called this statement as the anti-reservation face of Congress. However, Gandhi later clarified with a tweet.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
