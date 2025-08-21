Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

DNA TV Show: Analysis of Chinese President Xi Jinping's Tibet visit

Not 2011 World Cup! Sara Tendulkar reveals her favourite moment from Sachin Tendulkar’s career

War 2 box office collection day 8: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR film finally crosses Rs 200 crore-mark in India, earns Rs...

Amazon India announces 1.5 lakh new jobs ahead of the festive season: 5 things to know

Coolie box office collection day 8: Rajinikanth film mints over Rs 225 crore in India, still lags behind Jailer by...

Did Vinod Kambli believe he outshone Sachin Tendulkar? Brother reveals shocking truth

China's BIG statement ahead of PM Modi's visit to country for SCO summit, says, 'We attach great importance to...'

Google Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, Pixel 10 Pro Fold launched: Check prices in India, US, Europe

'It was not possible': Mumbai woman’s bold reply to boss during heavy rains wins internet applause

Ram Gopal Varma slams 'dumb' dog lovers, supports Supreme Court's order: 'Are you so blind, deaf and brain-dead that...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
DNA TV Show: Analysis of Chinese President Xi Jinping's Tibet visit

DNA TV Show: Analysis of Chinese President Xi Jinping's Tibet visit

Not 2011 World Cup! Sara Tendulkar reveals her favourite moment from Sachin Tendulkar’s career

Sara Tendulkar reveals her favourite moment from Sachin Tendulkar’s career

War 2 box office collection day 8: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR film finally crosses Rs 200 crore-mark in India, earns Rs...

War 2 box office day 8: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR film crosses Rs 200 crore

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age

National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

HomeAnalysis

ANALYSIS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of Chinese President Xi Jinping's Tibet visit

The surprising thing is that Xi Jinping did not mention Dalai Lama even once in his speech in Tibet.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Aug 21, 2025, 11:26 PM IST

DNA TV Show: Analysis of Chinese President Xi Jinping's Tibet visit
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

While India is increasing its drone power on the LAC with China, Chinese President Xi Jinping is playing new tricks in Tibet. Jinping reached Lhasa, the capital of Tibet, on the 75th anniversary of China's occupation of Tibet. During this, long programs and military parades were organised in honour of Jinping. This is the second time Jinping has visited Tibet as President. This is why questions are being raised about the agenda of Jinping's Tibet visit.

In his speech, the Chinese President said that separatism has been completely eradicated from Tibet, which means that Jinping has reminded the citizens of Tibet that no one can challenge China in this region. In the second part of the speech, Jinping said that community harmony should be maintained in Tibet, meaning Jinping was sending a message to the native Tibetans that Tibet is no longer just their territory, but the Han community of China also has equal rights over Tibet.

The surprising thing is that Jinping did not mention Dalai Lama even once in his speech. For years, China has been settling the Han population of the mainland in Tibet so that the demography of Tibet can be changed, and Jinping has carried this agenda forward very well.

Suppressing the feeling of separatism or independence in society by reducing the original population has been an old policy of colonial powers. Jinping has also done the same in Tibet, but why did Jinping remain silent on Dalai Lama, the supreme religious leader of the Tibetans?

READ | India successfully test-fires Agni 5: All you need to know about intermediate-range ballistic missile

In July, the Dalai Lama had said that he would soon announce his successor. Reacting to this, the Chinese Foreign Ministry had said that only China has the right to choose or announce the next Dalai Lama. Despite the strong statement from China, the Dalai Lama and the President of the Czech Republic met, after which China ended its diplomatic relations with the President of the Czech Republic.

These events have made Jinping understand that the Dalai Lama will not bow down on the issue of successor. If an attempt is made to increase pressure on the Dalai Lama, then separatism in Tibet may intensify again. This is the reason why Jinping did not say anything about the Dalai Lama in Lhasa.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
DNA TV Show: Analysis of Chinese President Xi Jinping's Tibet visit
DNA TV Show: Analysis of Chinese President Xi Jinping's Tibet visit
Bad news for China, Apple set to shift manufacturing of iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 air in India due to...
Bad news for China, Apple set to shift manufacturing of iPhone 17 Pro in India
The Ba***ds of Bollywood: From talented main star cast to surprise A-list celebrity cameos, here's all you need to know about Aryan Khan's Netflix show
The Ba***ds of Bollywood: Meet the starcast of Aryan Khan's Netflix show
Amid SC order on stray dogs in Delhi, 5 Bollywood movies that celebrate human and dog love
5 Bollywood movies that celebrate human and dog love
Will Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries join hands with OpenAI to distribute ChatGPT through Reliance Jio?
Will Reliance Industries join hands with OpenAI to distribute ChatGPT through...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE