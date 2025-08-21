DNA TV Show: Analysis of Chinese President Xi Jinping's Tibet visit

The surprising thing is that Xi Jinping did not mention Dalai Lama even once in his speech in Tibet.

While India is increasing its drone power on the LAC with China, Chinese President Xi Jinping is playing new tricks in Tibet. Jinping reached Lhasa, the capital of Tibet, on the 75th anniversary of China's occupation of Tibet. During this, long programs and military parades were organised in honour of Jinping. This is the second time Jinping has visited Tibet as President. This is why questions are being raised about the agenda of Jinping's Tibet visit.

In his speech, the Chinese President said that separatism has been completely eradicated from Tibet, which means that Jinping has reminded the citizens of Tibet that no one can challenge China in this region. In the second part of the speech, Jinping said that community harmony should be maintained in Tibet, meaning Jinping was sending a message to the native Tibetans that Tibet is no longer just their territory, but the Han community of China also has equal rights over Tibet.

The surprising thing is that Jinping did not mention Dalai Lama even once in his speech. For years, China has been settling the Han population of the mainland in Tibet so that the demography of Tibet can be changed, and Jinping has carried this agenda forward very well.

Suppressing the feeling of separatism or independence in society by reducing the original population has been an old policy of colonial powers. Jinping has also done the same in Tibet, but why did Jinping remain silent on Dalai Lama, the supreme religious leader of the Tibetans?

READ | India successfully test-fires Agni 5: All you need to know about intermediate-range ballistic missile

In July, the Dalai Lama had said that he would soon announce his successor. Reacting to this, the Chinese Foreign Ministry had said that only China has the right to choose or announce the next Dalai Lama. Despite the strong statement from China, the Dalai Lama and the President of the Czech Republic met, after which China ended its diplomatic relations with the President of the Czech Republic.

These events have made Jinping understand that the Dalai Lama will not bow down on the issue of successor. If an attempt is made to increase pressure on the Dalai Lama, then separatism in Tibet may intensify again. This is the reason why Jinping did not say anything about the Dalai Lama in Lhasa.