DNA TV Show: Analysis of Centre's 10% action against IndiGo

As part of the winter schedule for 2025-26, the airline has been operating over 2,200 flights per day.

Even as claims are being made that the situation has improved, IndiGo has cancelled nearly 400 flights. Despite this, only a symbolic action has been taken against IndiGo. The government summoned IndiGo's management on Tuesday. IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers apologised for his mistakes. They have also issued an advertisement apologising, but this has not alleviated the difficulties faced by passengers. They apologised after being caught red-handed, but what good is an apology now?

After receiving a response from IndiGo, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) initially ordered a 5 per cent reduction in IndiGo's flights. By Tuesday evening, Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu doubled the number of flight cancellations to 10 per cent, but nobody seems concerned about the 100 per cent of passengers affected. There is no concern for the distress caused to all the passengers on every single flight that was cancelled. Considering how IndiGo has inconvenienced people across the country, this action is completely inadequate.

The Civil Aviation Minister stated that the ministry deems it necessary to reduce the number of flights on all of IndiGo's routes to help stabilise the airline's operations and reduce cancellations. A 10% reduction has been ordered. Following this order, IndiGo will continue to operate flights to all its destinations as before.

This means IndiGo will have to reduce its flights by 10 per cent. These vacant slots will be given to other airlines. IndiGo was permitted to operate 15,104 flights per week during the winter season. This means IndiGo could operate 2158 flights per day. Now, after the 10 per cent reduction, IndiGo can operate 13,594 flights per week, which is 1942 flights per day. This means there will be a reduction of only 216 flights per day for IndiGo.

The same IndiGo that has held air passengers across the country hostage for a week, and which is completely disregarding passenger convenience and safety, has only faced a 10 per cent reduction in flights. The same IndiGo that increased its number of flights by 6 per cent during the winter season without any preparation, by presenting false figures, has only had its flights reduced by 10 per cent.

In the last seven days, nearly 5,000 IndiGo flights have been cancelled. Assuming an average of 150 passengers per flight, this means approximately 750,000 passengers have been affected in just seven days. While the government hasn't yet taken strict action against IndiGo, and the airline may have saved money by not hiring enough pilots and cabin crew, this incident has left a stain on IndiGo's reputation in the airline market that won't be easily erased.