DNA TV Show: Analysis of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's remarks on women's education

While emphasising the importance of education among women to control the population, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday put forward a vivid description of how an educated woman can restrain her husband during sexual intercourse.

In fact, when Nitish Kumar was speaking in the Bihar Assembly, he could not control his emotions while speaking on women's literacy. While talking about the role of educated women in family planning, the Chief Minister became too practical.

And such things were said which cannot be accepted in any civilized society. Not only the language of Nitish Kumar was obscene, his hand gestures and facial expressions also showed that he was speaking with his whole heart. Today, Nitish Kumar apologized for his statement and he criticized himself.

The kind of language and body language Nitish Kumar used to express his views comes under the category of crime of obscene language and obscene gestures. However, any amount of condemnation of Nitish Kumar's statement is not enough because the absurdity and shamelessness with which he has insulted women is not worthy of forgiveness.

Now the question is whether such narrow thinking is only of Nitish Kumar? Or should the question be raised on thinking of every leader who was smiling or laughing after listening to his remarks Nitish Kumar? Nitish Kumar was talking about how the education rate of girls in Bihar has reduced the fertility rate. But on such a serious matter, there was laughter in the assembly. Kumar's comments seemed like C-grade dialogues. And the way he was acting, was like a hero of a C-grade film and not a Chief Minister.

