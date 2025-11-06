DNA TV Show: Analysis of Bihar Assembly Elections Phase 1 as state records over 64% voter turnout

Bihar Elections: Voting was held in 121 seats across 18 districts in the first phase, with enthusiastic voter turnout.

Bihar Elections 2025: Record-breaking voter turnout was recorded in phase 1 of the Bihar Assembly elections on Thursday. Voting was held in 121 seats across 18 districts in the first phase, with enthusiastic voter turnout. According to the Election Commission, 64.66 per cent of voters exercised their franchise in the first phase. However, this is not the final figure; it may increase further.

The second phase of the election is remaining in Bihar. Only after the second phase will it be known how many years' worth of voting records have been broken. People are also very curious about the consequences of this high voter turnout. What data from the last three elections show.

The 2020 Assembly elections saw a 57% voter turnout, leading to the NDA's return to power.

The 2015 Assembly elections also saw a 57% voter turnout, leading to the return of the Grand Alliance.

In the 2010 assembly elections, 53 per cent voting took place; at that time NDA had a huge victory.

This means that the NDA won once with a voter turnout of 57 per cent, while the Grand Alliance won once. However, the NDA won overwhelmingly with a voter turnout of 53 per cent. It is generally believed that higher voter turnout increases participation in elections among rural and female voters, who are influenced by development projects. Such voters are considered NDA supporters. Women voters, in particular, are considered NDA supporters and played a significant role in the NDA's victory in the last election.

Row Erupts Over Voter ID Checks

The result of higher voter turnout will be out on November 14. However, during the first phase of elections today, the burqa continued to trend in Bihar. In Siwan, when a BJP candidate asked for a checkup after removing the burqa, people present there became angry. This uproar occurred in the Goreyakothi assembly constituency of Siwan. BJP candidate Deveshkant Singh arrived at booth number 349. As soon as he demanded the checkup, people there began to protest. Later, the police brought the situation under control.

Earlier, Union Minister Giriraj Singh also raised the issue, saying that women wearing burqas should be investigated. There's hardly an election without controversy surrounding voting in burqas. Allegations of fraudulent voting in burqas are often levelled. This time, the Election Commission issued guidelines regarding voting in burqas. According to these guidelines, women wearing burqas or veils must show their faces to a female polling officer. Male staff will be absent during this time. Anganwadi workers have been deployed at every polling booth to verify the identity of women. According to the Election Commission, these guidelines have been in effect since 1994.