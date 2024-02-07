Twitter
DNA TV Show: Analysis of Balochistan blasts on eve of Pakistan elections

The wave of violence leading up to the elections has a disturbing precedent in Pakistan's history. In previous elections, such as those in 2018 and 2013, hundreds of civilians and candidates fell victim to terrorist attacks.

Shivam Verma

Updated: Feb 07, 2024, 11:40 PM IST

As Pakistan gears up for its general elections tomorrow, the nation witnessed a series of bomb blasts today. Balochistan province witnessed coordinated attacks targeting the offices of political candidates. The first explosion rocked the city of Pishin in Balochistan, claiming the lives of 14 individuals and injuring 30 others. The bomb targeted the office of an independent candidate. 

Hours later, another blast shook the town of Killa Saifullah, also in Balochistan, outside the office of a candidate from the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam party. This attack resulted in the deaths of 12 people and left 10 wounded. These incidents have left 24 people dead in total, highlighting the escalating violence ahead of the elections.

These attacks follow a recent trend of violence targeting election-related institutions and individuals. Just days ago, on February 5, an explosion occurred outside the office of the Election Commission in Balochistan. Similarly, on the same day, terrorists targeted a police station in another city, resulting in the deaths of 10 officers and injuries to 6 others.

The wave of violence leading up to the elections has a disturbing precedent in Pakistan's history. In previous elections, such as those in 2018 and 2013, hundreds of civilians and candidates fell victim to terrorist attacks. The ongoing threat of violence has raised concerns about the safety of voters and candidates alike.

Balochistan's significance in Pakistan's electoral landscape cannot be overstated. Despite being the largest province by land area and rich in natural resources, it remains one of the most underdeveloped regions. The province's economic and social disparities have fueled separatist movements like the Baloch Liberation Army, seeking independence from Pakistan.

The elections have also witnessed the emergence of candidates with ties to internationally designated terrorist organisations. Figures like Hafiz Saeed, the alleged mastermind behind the Mumbai attacks, and his son-in-law are contesting in the polls, further complicating the security situation.

