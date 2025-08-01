DNA TV Show: Amid Donald Trump’s 25% tariff, India says it won’t purchase F-35 fighter jets
ANALYSIS
Despite the latest tariff announcement, India expressed confidence that bilateral ties would continue to progress.
US President Donald Trump is dropping tariff bombs all over the world these days. Trump's decisions are creating upheaval in the world. Trump is giving bad news to the countries which are not accepting his conditions. But the country which surrenders in front of US also gets good news from Trump. The news of the oil deal with Pakistan, by imposing a 25 per cent tariff on India, was also a part of this formula. But today, we have three news which will shock Trump. These three news stories have come from three different countries of the world.
Trump got the first bad news from India, on which Trump has imposed a tariff of 25 per cent. Trump wanted India to buy the fifth-generation fighter aircraft F-35 from US, but now the news has come that India has no intention of buying F-35.
Trump got the second shock from Balochistan, where the Balochs made it clear that Pakistan's Asim Munir has betrayed Trump, who should stop dreaming of extracting oil from Pakistan. Trump got the third bad news from Moscow from where a statement came - Trump can get angry as much as he wants, but he will not have any control over Russia.
Trump had announced to impose a 26% tariff on India in April, and from August 1, imposed a 25% tariff on India. This means India was given a rebate of only 1 per cent. Whereas Trump had talked about imposing 29 per cent tariff on Pakistan in April. In the new order, Trump has imposed only a 19% tariff on Pakistan, which has been given a huge rebate of 10 per cent. Apart from this, Trump has also done the oil deal with Pakistan and has also tried to tease India. But now, Trump is also facing the side effects of the tariff imposed on India. Giving a big blow to the US, India has put on hold the deal to buy fifth-generation F-35 fighter jets from America.