Ahead of the Maharashtra assembly poll results, meetings in both the major alliances are being held to brainstorm how to keep the MLAs "united"

With less than 24 hours left for the Maharashtra assembly poll results, the Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi alliances are confident of their victories. Discussions and meetings on the Chief Ministerial face are underway in both the groups.

However, meetings are also being held to brainstorm how to keep the MLAs "united". Right before the election outcomes, the slogan "Vidhayak Ek Hain toh Safe Hain" is being raised. Moreover, arrangements are being made to keep them together.

Based on the exit poll predictions forecasting a close fight between both the alliances, the concerned parties are gearing up for any untoward situations, i.e., how to keep the MLAs "safe".

According to the Zee News AI exit poll, there is a bottleneck tussle between the two alliances. Both of them seem to be hovering around the majority mark of 145. However, it is not evident which bloc is going to get majority to form the government in Maharashtra.

Accordingly, there is a speculation that the parties may resort to "resort politics" - a trend in Indian politics under which a political party takes MLAs to a well-guarded resort or a hotel, where they are kept under close watch to stop them from defecting.

With claims of forming the government by both the alliances - Mahayuti and MVA - there are emerging reports that the political parties have arranged hotels and helicopters for the lawmakers. As the results are clear, parties will decide whether to keep the MLAs in or out of the resorts or hotels.

Karnataka Deputy CM given the responsibility to keep the MLAs united?

The MVA bloc has entrusted Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar with the resposibility to prevent the MLAs from defecting. As per reports, hotels have been booked in Bengaluru where the lawmakers will be taken.

Additionally, preparations are underway in Telangana as well.

"We are confident of our victory. Even Khargeji has asserted that we are going to form the government in Maharashtra. I also took part in the campaigning. I'm confident", Shivakumar told reporters.