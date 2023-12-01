Headlines

DNA TV Show: Aftermath of latest bombing in Gaza as war resumes following brief ceasefire

Israel launched WAR 2.0 against Hamas, and according to the Palestinian Health Ministry, 32 people died as a result of the latest attack.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 01, 2023, 11:51 PM IST

Following a brief ceasefire during which Palestinian prisoners were exchanged for the release of hostages held by Hamas, the Gaza war resumed on Friday. While Israel freed Palestinian prisoners, Hamas freed Israeli hostages during the seven-day cease-fire.

PM Modi also offered his condolences for the fatalities caused by the "October 7 terror attacks" and supported the release of hostages during his meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog. PM Modi reaffirmed the necessity of providing the affected population with humanitarian aid continuously and securely.

Within ninety minutes of the truce ending at 0500 GMT, Israel began bombing. Israel claims that Hamas has broken the cease-fire. Al Quds, the military branch of Islamic Jihad, reportedly attacked Israeli cities, according to an Aljazeera report.

The attack caused the closure of two highways in northern Israel. Farming was also prohibited in the border areas as a precaution. A rocket alert has been issued by Israel in the Holit region. Israel then launched WAR 2.0 against Hamas, and according to the Palestinian Health Ministry, 32 people died as a result of the latest attack. Hundreds of people, including women and children, have been hurt.

Israel launched fighter aircraft airstrikes in the vicinity of Rafah. Israel has dropped Arabic-language pamphlets in Khan Yunis. Khan Yunis residents are requested to leave the area. In this area, Israel is getting ready to launch a major military operation.

Why did Israel begin the war again?

Regarding the end of the truce, Israel claims that although Hamas has freed some of the women and children held captive, it does not wish to release any more. Thus, further extensions of the ceasefire were not possible.

Israel and Hamas reached an agreement a week ago on a 4-day cease-fire with additional conditions, bringing the total to 7 days. As per the agreement, one hostage from Hamas would be released in exchange for Israel releasing three Palestinian prisoners.

Israel and Hamas reached a deal whereby Hamas agreed to free one hostage. Israel will free three Palestinian inmates from its detention center in exchange. As a result, within seven days, hostages were traded from both sides. As per the agreement, on the final day of the ceasefire, Hamas released eight Israeli hostages in total—two women in the afternoon and six in the evening.

On the seventh day of the truce, Israel freed eight women and 22 children. The agreement stated that in just seven days, Hamas would free 110 Israeli hostages. Israel gave 240 Palestinian inmates their freedom in exchange. During the truce, 1132 trucks carrying humanitarian supplies arrived in Gaza.

The Palestine Health Department reports that over 14,000 people have died thus far. Israel has expressed a desire to destroy Hamas networks and bases in North Gaza. Israel's current goal is to eliminate the terrorists affiliated with Hamas and their links from South Gaza. Overall, it doesn't appear like the conflict between Israel and Hamas will end anytime soon.

