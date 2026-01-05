DNA TV Show: After Venezuela, is Greenland the next target of US?

Denmark is responsible for Greenland's security and law and order.

After abducting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro from his home, US President Donald Trump has now begun releasing a list of countries he wants to conquer and whose governments he wants to overthrow. This list now includes a region considered friendly to the US. After Venezuela, a region in Europe is next on this list. Previously, Cuba, Colombia, and Iran were considered Trump's next targets. But Trump's new announcement has shocked his European allies. Now, Trump wants to seize Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark, a country considered a US ally. Denmark is responsible for Greenland's security and law and order.

Why does the US President want to seize the autonomous territory of his own ally?

Trump said that Greenland is crucial for America's national security, and that Denmark is not capable of managing it. This means that Denmark will not easily give up the territory that the US needs most. This suggests that Greenland could be the next target for Trump, who campaigned on the slogan "Make America Great Again," and that he is using these statements to prepare the US for such a move.

Previously, the world didn't take Trump's statements so seriously, especially before the attempted kidnapping of Maduro. But this time, Trump's preparations are starting to become visible on the ground. Trump might begin working on a plan to seize Greenland even before taking action against Iran.

Why US is interested in Greenland?

Greenland is the world's largest island, located in the Arctic region near North America. It is almost 80% covered in ice, and its population is less than 100,000. Denmark began ruling Greenland around 1700. For a long time, Greenland remained a Danish colony. Gradually, Greenland gained self-governance. Today, Greenland has its own prime minister, its own government, its own language, and its own culture. However, Denmark still handles foreign policy and defence matters. That is, in the world, Greenland is recognised as an autonomous territory of Denmark. In 2019, the United States even offered to buy Greenland, but both Denmark and Greenland refused.

Why Greenland is so important to the US

The Arctic used to be completely covered in ice, but now climate change is causing the ice to melt. This is opening up two new shipping routes – the Northwest Passage and the Trans-Polar Route. These two routes will shorten the journey between Europe and Asia by 7 to 10 days. This will reduce reliance on the Suez and Panama canals. Greenland is situated between these routes. Therefore, whoever controls Greenland will be able to control Arctic trade.

- Greenland's ice sheet is believed to contain approximately 20 per cent of the world's freshwater reserves. As water scarcity increases globally, this water will become more valuable than gold.

- Travelling directly to the Arctic from the United States is long, expensive, and dangerous due to the weather. Greenland lies between the United States and the Arctic. Therefore, it could become a "forward base" for the Arctic for both the US and Europe.