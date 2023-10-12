DNA TV Show: After the brutal Hamas terror attack, is Israel committing crimes against humanity?

The Hamas terror attacks on Israel have left the entire world stunned, with the IDF now retaliating on Palestinian militants in full force.

Israel launched the war on terror after the Hamas attack on October 7. Today is the sixth day of war. Today i.e. on the morning of October 12, Israel continued air strikes on the Gaza Strip. At least 51 people have died. After today's air strikes, the number of people who lost their lives in Gaza has exceeded twelve hundred.

But now along with air strikes, the Israeli army has made full preparations to enter the Gaza Strip and attack Hamas targets. More than 100,000 Israeli troops have reached the Gaza border, and Israeli army tanks and artillery are also standing to enter Gaza.

Israeli missiles are wreaking havoc in residential areas. For five days, Israeli attacks have left Gaza in ruins. The city of Gaza has turned into a pile of rubble. Most of the victims of Israeli attacks are the civilians of Gaza. Israel claimed to have killed 1500 Hamas fighters a day after the attack on October 7. But since then there has been no confirmation of how many Hamas fighters have been killed in Israeli strikes.

But after seeing these injured children admitted to hospitals in Gaza, a question comes to mind does Israel consider these innocent children as Hamas terrorists? They say everything is fair in war. But isn't Israel committing war crimes in the name of war with Hamas? Because killing innocent civilians is not a war. But that's what the US did in Afghanistan after the 9/11 attacks, and now Israel is doing it in Gaza.

"We left our homes thinking that we would return in an hour. We left our belongings, money, food, and everything we owned. Now there are fifty people in the house without food, drink, water, or electricity. I do not know how we will provide food for our children. I am searching here under the rubble for the remains of lentils and rice. Even a little for my children," said distraught Gaza resident Azaam Shamiya.

While about 1200 people have lost their lives in the Gaza Strip due to Israeli attacks. More than 5600 people have been injured, in children, elderly citizens and women have been left butchered. Israeli missiles have destroyed 535 residential buildings in Gaza. More than 350,000 people have been rendered homeless in Gaza, which has a population of 2.3 million.

Therefore, questions are being asked from Israel as to why it is targeting the common people of Gaza under the guise of war. The conflict between Israel and Palestine is decades old but there has only been one victim and one casualty in the middle of the political tug of war – the people of Gaza.

