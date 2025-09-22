DNA TV Show: After tariff, now visa 'war' begins between Trump and Xi

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
ANALYSIS

China has announced the launch of the K-Visa to attract talent from around the world amid the H-1B visa fee controversy in the US.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 22, 2025, 11:46 PM IST

After imposing a 50 per cent tariff on India, the Trump administration was accused of losing a key ally against China, which has put the Trump administration under pressure. Now a visa war has begun between the US and China. It is linked to attracting the world's most talented professionals.

In the future, Indian professionals will be the most affected by this visa war. The visa war between China and the US began with US President Donald Trump's increase in H1B visa fees, followed by Beijing's announcement of the issuance of Special K visas for foreign professionals. Famous Chinese strategist Sun Tzu once said, "Opportunities multiply as they are seized."

What is China's K-Visa plan?

China has announced the launch of the K-Visa to attract talent from around the world amid the H-1B visa fee controversy in the US. China's new visa will be effective October 1, 2025. The K-Visa is for young and skilled professionals in the fields of STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) who have completed their studies at, or are currently studying or conducting research at, a prestigious university or research institute.

China previously issued Z-Visas to visiting professionals from around the world, but now, to attract skilled foreign professionals to China, China has made the K-Visa requirements more relaxed than those of the Z-Visa. The requirements of the Z-Visa are similar to those of the US H-1B visa.

READ | India's plan to tap Myanmar’s rare earth elements at risk? Know here

This means that China has opened doors to Indian talent who will be unable to migrate to the US due to Trump's new policies. The skilled professionals being developed in India are perfectly suited to China's new technologies, fast-paced work, and high-quality work. Overall, the US is a better option for Indians seeking higher salaries, better work-life balance, and professional growth. China may be an option for those affected by the US's new H1B visa policy.

