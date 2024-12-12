After Bashar al-Assad fled Syria, it has become difficult to trace the location and quantity of Syria's chemical weapons.

After the death of Khalil Haqqani, tensions between the Taliban and Pakistan have increased, and a big tension has also arisen in Syria of the Middle East. The name of this tension is ousted Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's chemical weapons. The agency monitoring chemical weapons, OPCW (Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons) has called an emergency meeting.

The purpose of this meeting is to detect Bashar al-Assad's chemical weapons as soon as possible. OPCW has also sent a notice in this regard to the Hayat al-Tahrir Sham (HTS) organization, which overthrew Bashar. The US has also appealed to the rebel groups regarding chemical weapons. After Bashar al-Assad fled Syria, it has become difficult to trace the location and quantity of Syria's chemical weapons. However, international agencies know what kind of chemical weapons Bashar al-Assad had.

The Syrian Air Force used sarin gas in the 2013 Ghouta attack. Canisters filled with sarin gas were dropped directly on the population through helicopters. Along with sarin, the Syrian Army also used chlorine gas. On most occasions between 2013 and 2018, the Assad government used chlorine barrel bombs.

The Syrian government used banned phosphorus bombs on rebel groups in 2013. In 2015, the Syrian Army used mustard gas against the Islamic State in Aleppo. Mustard gas was fired on people through artillery shells. Countries around the world, including the US, are worried that these weapons may fall into the hands of rebel groups. But Hayat Tahrir al-Sham has assured that it will cooperate with international agencies in locating and destroying chemical weapons.

