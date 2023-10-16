DNA TV Show: Accused of Nithari killings case acquitted; brief timeline of horrific incident

Nithari case: Both Surendra Koli and Maninder Singh have been found not guilty in the case by the Allahabad High Court.

In 2006, a horrifying tragedy occurred inside of home D-5 in the Noida neighbourhood of Nithari, and it rocked the entire nation. The authorities found skeletons and the remnants of a dead person in the sewer behind the residence. Police discovered bones that had been put in a drain to cover up evidence after conducting more research, digging, and excavation using JCB machinery.

Children in the hamlet of Nithari kept going missing during the year 2006. When these incidents persisted, authorities began an investigation and discovered human remains in Nithari village's D-5 home. Moninder Singh Pandher, the owner of the home, and Surendra Koli, his housekeeper, were both taken into custody by the police. 19 charges were filed against the two defendants after the matter was given to the CBI.

Surendra Koli and Maninder Singh Pandher's death sentences in the Nithari case have been overturned by the Allahabad High Court after 17 years.

Both Surendra Koli and Maninder Singh have been found not guilty in these matters by the Allahabad High Court. Noida Police conducted the case's first investigation. Numerous officials of the Noida Police, including three senior officers, were suspended for their negligence in the case. Even then, the police took this case seriously, which led to the destruction of a lot of evidence.

From Uttarakhand, where he had previously worked as a cook at a Brigadier's home, Surendra Koli moved to Delhi in 2000. He met Moninder Singh Pandher in 2003 and he began working at Nithari's D-5 bungalow.

Only Koli and Maninder Singh Pandher used to live in the bungalow after Pandher's family got relocated to Punjab in 2004. People claimed that Koli used to use toffees and chocolates to entice kids who were walking by the home in front of him.

Timeline of horrific Nithari killings:

When human bones were discovered outside a Pandher-owned home in Noida in a sewer, the horrible killings first came to light in December 2006.

On December 29, 2006, the police discovered some evidence in a sewer close to Pandher's house, including human remains and the possessions of the missing females.

On January 5, 2007, the Uttar Pradesh police transported Pandher and Koli to Gandhinagar for a thorough narco-analysis Test.

- The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) seized control of the case's investigations on January 7, 2007. CBI brought chargesheets in 16 of the 19 FIRs that the UP police had filed against Pandher and Koli.

- On January 25, 2007, while Pandher and Koli were being transported to a court in Ghaziabad, a nearby city to Noida, a mob of attorneys and onlookers assaulted them.

-On March 22, 2007, the CBI cleared Pandher of any wrongdoing while accusing Koli of being a cannibal and raping Payal, a 20-year-old woman. In a subsequent incident, Pandher received a clean chit.

- On May 11, 2007, a CBI judge ordered the organisation to reexamine Pandher's role. The court has charged Pandher with rape and murder in six incidents, and the CBI has at this point submitted 16 charge sheets.

- On February 13, 2009, a special CBI court found Koli and Pandher guilty of raping and killing one of the several victims and gave them the death penalty.

- Pandher and Koli were given the death penalty by the trial court in September, 2009. Pandher was not found guilty of the crime by the Allahabad High Court, but Koli was given the death penalty.

- On January 7, 2010, the Supreme Court affirmed Surinder Koli's death sentence.

- The CBI court found Mohinder Pandher and Surinder Koli guilty in the Pinky case on July 22, 2017.

- Pandher, Koli was given the death penalty on July 24, 2017 for many murders and rapes.

- Surendra Koli and Moninder Singh Pandher were cleared of guilt by the Allahabad High Court in the horrific Nithari serial killings on Monday, October 16, 2023.