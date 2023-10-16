Headlines

DNA TV Show: Accused of Nithari killings case acquitted; brief timeline of horrific incident

Bigg Boss mocks Vicky Jain for his 'boring prank', calls Abhishek Kumar madaari ka bandar: 'Agar aapko itna hi...'

Watch: Portion of flyover on Mumbai-Goa highway collapses in Maharashtra's Chiplun

Sachin Tendulkar's expert advice for England batters after Afghan spinners outclass defending champions

Will Smith breaks silence on Jada Pinkett Smith’s revelations in memoir: ‘A sort of emotional blindness…’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA TV Show: Accused of Nithari killings case acquitted; brief timeline of horrific incident

Bigg Boss mocks Vicky Jain for his 'boring prank', calls Abhishek Kumar madaari ka bandar: 'Agar aapko itna hi...'

Watch: Portion of flyover on Mumbai-Goa highway collapses in Maharashtra's Chiplun

7 Benefits of using sunscreen daily

7 Side effects of tea (chai)

Indian bowlers with 200 ODI wickets

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

Five most mysterious temples of India

World Cup 2023: Afghanistan create history, beat England by 69 runs; their 1st ODI Win vs England

Israel Hamas War: Israel readies ground operation, focusing on Hamas infrastructure | war in Israel

Fukrey 3's Richa, Varun, Pulkit, Manjot Reveal Their Most Middle-Class Habits | Fukrey 3 Interview

Bigg Boss mocks Vicky Jain for his 'boring prank', calls Abhishek Kumar madaari ka bandar: 'Agar aapko itna hi...'

Will Smith breaks silence on Jada Pinkett Smith’s revelations in memoir: ‘A sort of emotional blindness…’

Made in just Rs 6 crore, this Salman Khan film earned over Rs 100 crore, Aditya Chopra saved it from being a disaster

HomeAnalysis

Analysis

DNA TV Show: Accused of Nithari killings case acquitted; brief timeline of horrific incident

Nithari case: Both Surendra Koli and Maninder Singh have been found not guilty in the case by the Allahabad High Court.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 16, 2023, 11:55 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In 2006, a horrifying tragedy occurred inside of home D-5 in the Noida neighbourhood of Nithari, and it rocked the entire nation. The authorities found skeletons and the remnants of a dead person in the sewer behind the residence. Police discovered bones that had been put in a drain to cover up evidence after conducting more research, digging, and excavation using JCB machinery.

Children in the hamlet of Nithari kept going missing during the year 2006. When these incidents persisted, authorities began an investigation and discovered human remains in Nithari village's D-5 home. Moninder Singh Pandher, the owner of the home, and Surendra Koli, his housekeeper, were both taken into custody by the police. 19 charges were filed against the two defendants after the matter was given to the CBI.
Surendra Koli and Maninder Singh Pandher's death sentences in the Nithari case have been overturned by the Allahabad High Court after 17 years.

Both Surendra Koli and Maninder Singh have been found not guilty in these matters by the Allahabad High Court. Noida Police conducted the case's first investigation. Numerous officials of the Noida Police, including three senior officers, were suspended for their negligence in the case. Even then, the police took this case seriously, which led to the destruction of a lot of evidence.

From Uttarakhand, where he had previously worked as a cook at a Brigadier's home, Surendra Koli moved to Delhi in 2000. He met Moninder Singh Pandher in 2003 and he began working at Nithari's D-5 bungalow.

Only Koli and Maninder Singh Pandher used to live in the bungalow after Pandher's family got relocated to Punjab in 2004. People claimed that Koli used to use toffees and chocolates to entice kids who were walking by the home in front of him.

Timeline of horrific Nithari killings: 

When human bones were discovered outside a Pandher-owned home in Noida in a sewer, the horrible killings first came to light in December 2006.

On December 29, 2006, the police discovered some evidence in a sewer close to Pandher's house, including human remains and the possessions of the missing females.

On January 5, 2007, the Uttar Pradesh police transported Pandher and Koli to Gandhinagar for a thorough narco-analysis Test.

- The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) seized control of the case's investigations on January 7, 2007. CBI brought chargesheets in 16 of the 19 FIRs that the UP police had filed against Pandher and Koli.

- On January 25, 2007, while Pandher and Koli were being transported to a court in Ghaziabad, a nearby city to Noida, a mob of attorneys and onlookers assaulted them.

-On March 22, 2007, the CBI cleared Pandher of any wrongdoing while accusing Koli of being a cannibal and raping Payal, a 20-year-old woman. In a subsequent incident, Pandher received a clean chit.

- On May 11, 2007, a CBI judge ordered the organisation to reexamine Pandher's role. The court has charged Pandher with rape and murder in six incidents, and the CBI has at this point submitted 16 charge sheets.

- On February 13, 2009, a special CBI court found Koli and Pandher guilty of raping and killing one of the several victims and gave them the death penalty.

- Pandher and Koli were given the death penalty by the trial court in September, 2009. Pandher was not found guilty of the crime by the Allahabad High Court, but Koli was given the death penalty.

- On January 7, 2010, the Supreme Court affirmed Surinder Koli's death sentence.

- The CBI court found Mohinder Pandher and Surinder Koli guilty in the Pinky case on July 22, 2017.

- Pandher, Koli was given the death penalty on July 24, 2017 for many murders and rapes.

- Surendra Koli and Moninder Singh Pandher were cleared of guilt by the Allahabad High Court in the horrific Nithari serial killings on Monday, October 16, 2023.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Who is Vikram Mastal, Congress leader, ‘Hanuman’ on TV, going against CM Chouhan in Madhya Pradesh election 2023?

Israel-Hamas war: IDF shares satellite images of Israel before and after Hamas’ attack, ‘war visible from outer space’

Meet actress who rejected Shah Rukh’s film, said no to Aamir Khan, her one mistake made Karisma Kapoor a superstar

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Hurry And Unlock The Best Deal On Smartphones

Viral video: Lightning-fast snake camouflages, hunts bird in terrifying ambush; watch

MORE

MOST VIEWED

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

Five most mysterious temples of India

Streaming This Week: Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aakhri Sach, Bro, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Who is Aashna Shroff, Armaan Malik’s fiancee? She left job as schoolteacher to become YouTuber, her net worth is...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE