Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has released a video claiming that Delhi CM's residence has been sealed. It was claimed that CM Atishi's belongings kept in this house had also been taken out. When the news of sealing the CM's residence came, there was bound to be an uproar. But amidst all this, a question is arising whether there is any secret hidden in this bungalow. Is Kejriwal's bungalow a Raj Mahal?

Whether the bungalow was sealed or not, how much truth is there in this claim will be clear with time. But in the meantime, the question is who has the keys of this house?

PWD is saying that they did not find the keys, then where is the key?

Did Arvind Kejriwal give the keys of the bungalow directly to Atishi?

If yes, then does Arvind Kejriwal not want anyone else's entry into the bungalow?

Are Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party hiding something?

Delhi's 6 Flag Staff Road, Civil Lines came into controversy. Now it is called Rajmahal. But the question is, who has the keys? Because even if there is some secret hidden inside it, it will be revealed only once the keys are found. The PWD owns the bungalow and takes possession after it is vacated. The bungalow's allotment is done by it after a proper inventory of goods kept there.

Two letters are in the public domain regarding the keys of the bungalow. Two opposite claims have been made in these two letters. On one hand, there is a letter from PWD in which it is said that Arvind Kejriwal has not given the keys of the bungalow to them.

On the other hand, there is a letter from the Delhi CM office in which it is said that Arvind Kejriwal gave the keys to the officer present in the CM Camp Office on October 4. On one hand, PWD claims that Arvind Kejriwal took back the keys to the bungalow after giving it.

On the other hand, Delhi CMO is claiming that Kejriwal had handed over the keys to PWD when he went to the CM residence again on October 6 for some work. First, there was confusion regarding the keys and now the claim of the bungalow being sealed. The people of Delhi must also be wondering what is going on in Delhi.