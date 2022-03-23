DNA Special: Zomato faces backlash after 10-minute delivery announcement

Food delivery company Zomato has announced that it will now deliver food to its customers within 10 minutes. People trolled the company throughout the day. This is the first time that a company is ready to give a particular service but people are refusing to take it. This is because people say that with such services, the company is putting the lives of its delivery boys and other people along with them in danger.

Zomato thought that people would love this service and it would also increase the share price of the company. But the common people of India brought this company to their knees in a few hours.

People have criticized Zomato's new service and said that by doing so, the company is putting the lives of its riders in danger. Riders are those who deliver food orders to the customers by taking a fixed price on each order from the company. Some people are even saying that if the food does not arrive in 10 minutes, no one will die. But to deliver food in 10 minutes, the riders will have to risk their lives and when they ride a bike at high speed on the roads, it will also put other people's lives in danger.

You can understand this situation from videos of car and bike racing, but it can be understood that when the business of food delivery is turned into a racing competition, what will be seen on the streets.

In a country where people are not able to reach offices and their work on time due to traffic jams, ambulances are not able to reach the hospital, people have to struggle in jams for hours, promising food delivery in 10 minutes is no less than a joke.

The average speed of vehicles in Delhi is 23 kilometres per hour. The average speed of vehicles in Bengaluru is 18, in Kolkata it is 17 and in Mumbai it is 20 kilometres per hour. Imagine when the speed of vehicles in these cities is so slow, how can food orders be delivered in 10 minutes.

However, after the anger of the general public, Zomato has come out with a clarification on this and has said that its new service will be for popular items only in select areas and no penalty will be imposed on the riders for late delivery. They will also not be given any incentive for timely delivery.

In such a situation, the question is, when the company has to do all this, which is already going on, then why is it touting food delivery in 10 minutes?