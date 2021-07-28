DNA Special: Your mistakes are stored on internet in GBs

There are many memories which you want to forget. Sometimes you tell others that you don't want to talk about it. But if you have anything on the internet, it never forgets that. There are many people in the world who have done some mistakes or committed some crimes in their life. These people have also completed their punishment but the internet is not ready to forget their mistakes. Even today, the same mistakes and crimes come in front of their names on the Internet. Now many such people have raised the issue of the right to forget oneself on the Internet. Just as you want to forget the bitter memories in your life, can't your past be forgotten on the Internet also?Today we will put this question in front of the country.

A person named Ashutosh Kaushik has filed a petition in the Delhi High Court and said that in 2009 he had drunk driving in Mumbai, for which he has also been punished. But even today, photos and videos of his mistake are available on the internet. Ashutosh has been a part of some Reality TV Shows, so a lot of people know him in India. Even today, when someone searches his name on the internet, these same pictures and videos come up. So under Right To Be Forgotten, these pictures and videos should be removed.

It is clear that if you have ever done something wrong in life, or something has happened to you whose memories you want to get rid of and that thing is present on the internet, it will haunt you forever. It is not only about mistakes, if information about any sad incident that happened to you is also available on the internet, it is also very difficult to remove it from there.

Article 21 of the Constitution of India gives the right to privacy to every citizen and the right to be forgotten also comes under the purview of the Right to Privacy.

In the year 2017, the Supreme Court had considered the Right to Privacy as a fundamental right. Similarly, the Personal Data Protection Bill is still pending in the Lok Sabha. Right to be Forgotten is also mentioned in this bill. It states that only a person has the right to his personal data and he has the right to decide whether he wants to allow others to use it or not.

Broadly, under this provision, a person can decide whether the companies who have his data are allowed to use it or not. If this bill is passed, you will get the right to delete, or change, your data on the Internet.

However, the Data Protection Authority will have the right to decide on this.

In the year 2020, the Odisha High Court, while hearing a similar case, said that taking back the information that has become public on the Internet is like taking the toothpaste out of the tube and putting it back in it, that is, it is almost an impossible task.

In the same year, the Delhi High Court also gave a verdict on the Right to be Forgotten. This case was related to an American citizen of Indian origin. In fact, in the year 2013, the Delhi High Court had ruled on this American citizen on a trial going on in India and acquitted him. All the information about this decision was available on the Internet and on some websites related to the law, the entire decision was available, due to which no one was giving job to this person. He then appealed to the Delhi High Court and the court had asked Internet Search Engines and websites to remove the copy of this decision. But even today, you can read this verdict very comfortably on the Internet.

Recently, the director of the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics was removed because of his statement made 31 years ago. This statement is also present on the internet in which he is making fun of the genocide in Japan.

A few years ago, a Canadian doctor could not get admission in America because the airport official searched his name on the Internet and there he had admitted to taking drugs many years ago in an article.

Similarly, in America itself, a woman could not get a teacher's job because the job givers had found a picture of her on the Internet in which she had a glass of liquor in her hand.

In most European countries, people have the right to be forgotten and if people complain, then Internet Search Engines have to remove their information. There is no such rule in America right now but there has been a demand for it for many years. As we told you, the bill giving these rights to the people of India is currently proposed in the Lok Sabha.

If you want to delete or control your information on the Internet, then you can adopt some methods. The first is that you use your Internet Browser in In-Cognito or Private Mode. After this, you put your name and information on the Internet to see what you see. Contact the website on which you see your name and ask to delete your data.

Apart from this, you can also take the help of DATA Brokers. These are the internet companies that collect your data from different places and then sell it further. You can ask these companies to delete your data by paying their fees.

Search engines like Google provide the facility of Geo-Blocking. You can apply for Geo-Blocking of your information. But in the case of common people, this company does not help much.

Apart from this, you can also take the help of Cyber â€‹â€‹Experts who work to erase your digital data and information on the internet.

Jainism often emphasizes Michhami Dukkadam. Michhami means forgiveness and Dukkadam means bad deeds. That is, to forgive bad deeds. If you want, you can also adopt this in your life and forgive people for their mistakes or forget their mistakes. Internet companies should also adopt the same policy. Israel's famous writer Yuval Noah Harari says that in the coming times, Internet companies will have to recruit not only Software Engineers but also people with philosophies and spiritual experience so that the world of the Internet can understand human sensibilities.

This is the digital age and this digital age has its own challenges.