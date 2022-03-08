DNA Special: Yogi Adityanath returning as Chief Minister in Uttar Pradesh?

We will tell you which party's government has been given the mandate by the 15 crore voters of Uttar Pradesh this time. The essence of this poll is that if you win, then your name is Yogi. However, Akhilesh Yadav has also played the match very well.

In the 2017 election, Akhilesh Yadav had won only 47 out of the 403 seats. But in this match, Akhilesh Yadav has given a tough fight to Yogi's team. However, this match is not so tough that it is reaching the last over. Another big thing that has come out in our exit poll is that this time Mayawati's BSP is at its last legs in Uttar Pradesh. The BSP's vote share has been reduced to less than half this time.

How has which party performed?

According to the exit polls, out of the 58 seats in the first phase, the BJP alliance may win the maximum number of 34 to 38 seats. The Samajwadi Party and Jayant Chaudhary's Rashtriya Lok Dal are expected to win 19 to 21 seats. Mayawati's BSP may get 1 to 2 seats. And the Congress has not even opened its account in the first phase.

Out of the 55 seats in the second phase, the Samajwadi Party is likely to win the highest number of 29 to 33 seats. The BJP is expected to get 21 to 23 seats and the BSP one to two seats. While the Congress has not opened its account in the second phase also.

A total of 59 seats went to the polls in the third phase. And according to the exit polls, the BJP can win 38 to 42 of these seats. The Samajwadi Party may win 17 to 19 seats and the Congress may also win one to two seats in this phase. While BSP has been empty handed in the third phase.

In the fourth phase, polling was held in 59 seats spread over nine districts of Uttar Pradesh. According to the exit polls, the BJP has performed well in this round as well. It can win 41 to 45 seats in this phase. The Samajwadi Party will not open 14 to 16 seats, the BSP 1 to 2 seats and the Congress will not even open its account in this phase.

In the last three phases, polling was held in eight districts of Avadh and 22 districts of Purvanchal. And according to the exit polls, these three phases were in the name of the BJP. Out of the 61 seats in the fifth phase, the BJP is expected to get 36 to 40, Samajwadi Party 18 to 20, Congress 1 to 3 and others the same number of seats. While Mayawati's BSP has not won a single seat in the fifth phase.

Similarly, in the sixth phase, there was a contest for 57 seats. And in the exit polls, the BJP may get 30 to 34 seats, the Samajwadi Party 19 to 22 seats, the BSP one to three and the Congress one to three. That is, in the fifth phase, Akhilesh Yadav gave a fight to the BJP, but this contest was not so tough that the BJP would have suffered more. You can say that Akhilesh Yadav could not take his party to win in this phase even after batting well.

However, in the last phase, there was a tough fight between the BJP and the Samajwadi Party. Out of the 54 seats in the seventh phase, the BJP is likely to get 23 to 27 seats, the Samajwadi Party 22 to 26, the BSP one to three, the Congress one to two and others one to three.

Now we tell you the results of the exam polls of the whole of UP. In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP alliance is likely to get the highest number of votes this time at 39 per cent, Samajwadi Party's alliance at 34 per cent, BSP at 13 per cent, Congress at 6 per cent and others at 8 per cent.

Now let me tell you the position of the seats. Out of the 403 seats in UP, the BJP is likely to win 223 to 248 seats. Any party needs 202 seats to form the government. That is, in the exit poll, the BJP is seen crossing this magic number easily. Samajwadi Party is likely to win 138 to 157 seats. BSP may get 5 to 11 seats, Congress 4 to 9 and others 3 to 5 seats.

There are five big points in the exit poll of Uttar Pradesh.

Firstly, Akhilesh Yadav gave a good fight to Yogi Adityanath, but this contest was not so strong that he could have put the Samajwadi Party in a position to form the government.

Secondly, if the BSP is reduced to single digits, it will make it clear that Mayawati is on the verge of extinction in UP.

Third, the BJP's Modi + Yogi factor has come down heavily on Akhilesh Yadav's Muslim + Yadav factor. We are saying this on the basis of the results of the exit poll.

Fourth, if the results of the exit poll are correct, then it will be clear that there was no wave against Yogi Adityanath.

The last point, Akhilesh Yadav wanted the votes in the election to be based on caste. This happened in some phases, but it did not benefit the Samajwadi Party much. Because in Uttar Pradesh, at large, the votes were probably cast in the name of religion, which benefited Yogi Adityanath and the BJP.