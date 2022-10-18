DNA Special: Xi Jinping's fake propaganda on Galwan clashes exposed (file photo: Reuters)

The biggest meeting of the Communist Party of China -- Communist Party Congress -- has begun on Sunday and it will continue till October 22. In this meeting, Chinese President Xi Jinping is likely to be elected president for the third time.

The video of the Galwan clash which took place between Indian troops and Chinese soldiers was shown in this meeting. Military commander 'Qi Fabao' has also attended this meeting of the Communist Party. Qui Fabao was injured in the clash with Indian troops in Galwan Valley in June 2020.

In this video, Qui Fabao is shown moving towards the Indian Army. Actually, this video was recorded by the Chinese Army at the beginning of the clash, and later it was shared on social media. China always lies about Galwan. In this bloody skirmish, 20 soldiers of the Indian Army were martyred. While 38 Chinese soldiers were washed away in the river, although China has always said that only four of its soldiers were killed.

Actually, Jinping has shown this video under propaganda. The video was a small part of a larger video. The defeat of the Chinese Army in Galwan was a major setback for Jinping who has consistently been the target of his party on this issue. Therefore, whenever the issue of China's defeat in Galwan arises, Jinping sees a threat to his chair.

Jinping may lie again and again about China's defeat in the Galwan clash, but the truth is known to the people of China, Jinping's Communist Party and the whole world.

After this defeat, Jinping has also faced repeated opposition within the party. That's why Jinping has been spreading the propaganda of his victory over the Galwan clash. In the election, Jinping is likely to be elected for the third time as President.

However, Jinping does not want to leave any stone unturned in his victory. Therefore, propaganda videos have been used to make the victory completely fixed.

Earlier, Jinping had honoured Qui Fabao with the title of 'Hero Regimental Commander for the Defense of the Border' to erase the shame of his defeat. This year's Winter Olympics torch was also handed over to Qui Fabao. India had also strongly objected to this.

Many global newspapers also claimed that China suffered heavy losses in the Galwan clash. The Australian newspaper, The Klaxon, had published a report in February this year regarding the clash. This report claimed that 38 Chinese soldiers were killed in the Galwan skirmish.