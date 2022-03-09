DNA Special: Will Ukraine become the Afghanistan of Europe?

Russia has made serious allegations against the US and western countries. It has said that the US is helping Ukraine's military in this war. In the last 13 days, it has given more than 500 stinger missiles to Ukraine. Germany has given 500 stinger missiles; the Netherlands 200 and the rest of the other NATO countries have given 700 stinger missiles to Ukraine. Germany has also sent 1,000 Anti-Tank missiles to the Ukrainian army. In addition, the US has created an air field on the border of Poland and Ukraine, where Ukraine is being given air support by the US and other western countries.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken himself met the Foreign Minister of Ukraine at the Poland-Ukraine border. The US and NATO countries are doing everything in Ukraine that they once did in Afghanistan. That is, just as these countries destabilized Afghanistan to defeat the Soviet Union and Soviet Russia, today, all these countries are talking about peace and democracy on the international forum. But at the same time, they are sending weapons to Ukraine and fuelling the fire of this war.

In the 1980s when the Soviet Union had control over Afghanistan and even when the Mujahideen organisations were fighting against its army, the US and NATO countries had helped them in the same way. The US had ignited the fire of war at that time to defeat the Soviet Union by giving stinger missiles to the Mujahideen organizations. And then the Taliban's Mujahideen were able to easily shoot down the planes of the Soviet Union with these missiles. And that's what the US is still doing today.

He is giving more and more stinger missiles to Ukraine, so that the Russian air force suffers heavy losses in this war. At the time of the Afghanistan war, the US thought that terrorism was only a problem for Asian countries, but when the 9/11 attacks took place, it removed the Taliban's government in 2001, sent its troops to Afghanistan and pushed the entire country into a 20-year-long war again. If the US manages to do the same in Ukraine, then this war will go on for a long time. And just as there is an Afghanistan in Asia right now, so too will there be an Afghanistan in Europe, which the world will know as Ukraine.

Today, there is an atmosphere of instability and fear in these two countries. The citizens of both countries are forced to become refugees in the world. The only difference is that all are giving shelter to the people of Europe's Afghanistan, that is, Ukraine, but no one has given help to the Afghanistan of Asia. Because in Afghanistan in Asia, people with blue eyes and brown hair do not live. They are not Christians and they don't have fair skin.

In the last 13 days, two million Ukrainians have taken refuge in European countries. In the last one year, hardly 300,000 people in Afghanistan have not been able to find refuge in the world.

The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine has been on for 13 days now. And so far, the Russian army has occupied most of eastern Ukraine, south-eastern Ukraine, southern Ukraine and northern Ukraine. And now from all these areas, its forces are moving towards central Ukraine. In addition, Russia claims that its troops are only 16 kilometres away from the Presidential Palace in Kyiv. And the military conflict between Ukraine and Russia continues in the areas of northern Kyiv. In the last 24 hours, the war has taken a serious turn. And maybe now Russia will take a big action on Kyiv. Because most of the buildings in the residential areas like Irpin in Kyiv have now been destroyed and not a single citizen is left here. That is, Kyiv is emptying very fast. And these empty areas are echoing with the noise of war.

The US and the UK have imposed restrictions on Russia's oil and gas imports. But Putin has warned that if this happens, he will stop the supply of crude oil to the international market. And the gas supply to Europe that it needs will also be stopped. If Russia takes such a step, crude oil prices will reach 300 dollars a barrel, which are already on a historical level. Today, due to the war, crude oil prices reached $139 per dollar, the highest since 2008. This will have a direct impact on the pockets of India and the common people of India. Petrol may also cross the Rs 150 per litre mark in the coming months.

The US and NATO are helping Ukraine. But Ukraine's President Zelensky has said that the aid is equivalent to a drop of water in the sea. Zelensky wants NATO to declare Ukraine's war-torn areas a no-fly zone, but NATO has officially refused to do so, and Zelensky is calling it a betrayal of western countries with Ukraine.

The No-Fly Zone defines a particular place where it is ensured that no country's aircraft can fly in that area. In 2011, NATO placed many areas of Libya under the category of no-fly zones, so that Libya's dictator Gaddafi could not use his air force against the rebels. And Zelensky wants the same. In fact, when NATO puts an area in the No-Fly Zone, planes of NATO countries start hovering in that area. And if a military aircraft of another country comes into that area, it is attacked and destroyed. Now if this happens in Ukraine, NATO will directly join this war and Vladimir Putin has already said that in such a situation he will understand that the West has waged a war against Russia. This is why NATO is not declaring a no-fly zone in Ukraine despite pressure from Zelensky.