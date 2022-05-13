DNA Special: Will the situation in Sri Lanka improve with a new PM in office?

Photo: Reuters

New Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has been sworn in today in Sri Lanka. Wickremesinghe, 73, is not a first-time prime minister. He has already been the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka four times.

Ranil Wickremesinghe has 40 years of political experience. The great thing is that in western countries his image is that of a pro-market reformer. That is, he is considered a leader who can better implement the policies of economic liberalization.

At the moment Sri Lanka needs one such leader. Apart from this, most of the parties there believe that they can also prove to be an important link in getting a special package from the IMF to Sri Lanka. However, Ranil Wickremesinghe's party has only one MP in the current Sri Lankan Parliament.

So, behind this is the current President of Sri Lanka Gotabaya Rajapaksa. In fact, it was earlier being said that Sajit Premadasa, the leader of Sri Lanka's largest opposition party, could become the new Prime Minister, who has a total of 54 MPs. But Premadasa wrote a letter to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa stipulating that he would form his own government only if Gotabaya Rajapaksa left the presidency at a certain time.

But Gotabaya Rajapaksa wants to stick to his chair and that is probably why he replaced Sajit Premadasa with Ranil Wickremesinghe as prime minister. However, the big question here is whether the situation in Sri Lanka can improve with Ranil Wickremesinghe becoming the Prime Minister? The answer is probably not.

Because the violent protests that are taking place in Sri Lanka at the moment, their main demand is the removal of Gotabaya Rajapaksa from the post of president. And that is why slogans of 'Go Gota Go' are being raised there from the beginning. So, unless Gotabaya Rajapaksa leaves the presidency, the situation in Sri Lanka will not improve. Gotabaya Rajapaksa is called terminator in Sri Lanka. Because he was the defence secretary of Sri Lanka from 2005 to 2015 and worked to destroy the terrorist organization LTTE there. But this time, this terminator has come to an end on its own.

READ | Who is Sri Lanka's new PM Ranil Wickremesinghe, taking charge amid its worst economic crisis?\

Gotabaya Rajapaksa is now the President of Sri Lanka and is also the defence minister there. But the great thing is that today the two and a half million people of Sri Lanka are ready to reduce their powers of the President. They have announced that the parliament will now be given more powers by reducing the powers of the president in Sri Lanka and the process of abolishing the presidential system will also be initiated. This shows that in a democratic country, there is nothing bigger than the strength of the people.

It is the strength of the people of Sri Lanka that today a court there has said in its order that former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and others of his family cannot leave Sri Lanka. And it is being told that even at this time, Mahinda Rajapaksa is hiding with his family at a naval base. Our team is currently in Sri Lanka.