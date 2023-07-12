DNA Special: Will India surpass US economy in future?

According to a report by Goldman Sack, India will surpass the United States as the second-largest economy in the world in around 50 years, or by 2075.

Large agencies have taken notice of how quickly India's economy has grown. A report was recently released by American investment banking firm Goldman Sachs. This report includes a projection as well as the economic development of India. According to a report by Goldman Sack, India will surpass the United States as the second-largest economy in the world in around 50 years, or by 2075.

Economy prediction

India's economy will be worth 52.5 trillion dollars by 2075, which is 15 times its present GDP. According to this Goldman Sack research, America would drop to third position with $51.5 trillion by the year 2075. China's economy will dominate by the year 2075. The GDP of China is thought to be 57 trillion dollars. While Japan will come in fifth with $7.5 trillion and Europe will be in fourth with $30.3 trillion.

If this forecast comes true, India will significantly outperform America, Japan, and Germany in terms of economic development during the next 50 years. India's economy currently ranks as the fifth biggest in the world. The issue of a growing population has changed into an "opportunity." RBI estimates that India's GDP increased by 6.5% during the fiscal year 2022–2023. The national government has established a goal of growing the Indian economy to $5 trillion.

Growth of India's economy over the years

- India had over 61 crore people living there in 1974, and 56% of them were considered to be poor.

- The United Nations' most recent statistics show that just 16.4% of India's population would be living in poverty between 2019 and 2021.

- According to the UN, India has assisted 415 million people in escaping poverty during the past 16 years. demonstrating that poverty did not rise with the population, but rather fell as a result of our faster productivity growth.

- India produced 5 crore tonnes of food grains yearly when there were 36 crore people living there in 1950.

- There were 56 crore people living in India in 1970, and 11 crore tonnes of food grains were produced. The output of food grains grew up to 31 crore tonnes as well as the population reached approximately 140 crores.

