DNA Special: Will humans start residing on the Moon by 2030? Here's what NASA claims

Howard Hu, the head of NASA's Orion Lunar Spacecraft Project, has claimed that humans could live on the Moon by the end of 2030. This is a big announcement and it was being awaited for a long. This claim of Howard Hu is not an election claim, because NASA has been preparing for this for the last several years and the recently launched Artemis mission is a link to that.

This mission of NASA was launched on November 16 and NASA's SLS rocket flew to the Moon carrying the Orion spacecraft. And in the pictures released by NASA, this spacecraft is seen very close to the Moon. In this picture, the earth hidden in the cover of the moon is also visible. According to NASA, the Orion spacecraft is currently about 4.30 lakh kilometers away from the Earth.

After this, NASA will also launch Artemis 2 by 2024 and Artemis 3 by 2025-26. And in both these missions, astronauts will also be sent towards the Moon.

- These astronauts will explore the possibilities of setting up a base camp on the Moon. They will see whether arrangements can be made for humans to stay there for a long time.

- After this, NASA will deliver the necessary equipment and construction materials to the Moon through its SLS rocket so that a base camp can be built there. This means, the way astronauts live in the International Space Station today and do their experiments, a similar base station can also be built on the moon.

- And in this base camp or laboratory, astronauts will be able to live for a long time, and can do their experiments. According to NASA, all this can be possible by 2030. But NASA's agenda is not just the moon. Actually, NASA wants to use the moon as a base station, where astronauts refuel their spacecraft and go to Mars or any other planet.

