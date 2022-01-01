DNA Special: Will even numbered year 2022 be auspicious?

People are welcoming the new year. When you entered from 2019 to 2020, we told you that you should keep your style of cricket not like a Test match but like a T20 match in this new year. But all our guesses were lost when COVID-19 imprisoned you in lockdown in the year 2020.

When you entered 2021 from 2020, everyone expected that this year will prove to be better in every respect than last year. but that did not happen. And this year, the people of India saw that death period in the second wave of COVID-19, which you would like to delete from your mind today. The pictures of burning pyre did not let the people of our country sleep for many months. The queues for oxygen changed the real meaning of life. And during all this, a lot of people turned away from us. So today, we would like to first pay tribute to those who died this year from COVID-19. We also want to salute those people who returned home safely after winning the war against Covid and also salute those frontline workers, health workers and doctors, who saved crores of lives by risking their lives.

Well, no one can predict, but on this day, the heart says that the year 2022 will be more auspicious than the previous two years and one of the reasons is hidden in its numbers as well. The four digits of 2022 are even numbers.

Even numbers are those which can be divided by two or which can be divided into two equal numbers. For example, if you divide two into two parts, it will become one. If you divide four, it will become two. And if you divide 10, then five becomes five. That is, the principle of balance is hidden in even numbers. And this is the reason why it has been revealed in many scientific studies that even numbers communicate positive energy and thoughts.

In a study conducted at Cambridge University in the UK, people were shown numbers from 1 to 100 and asked how they felt after seeing which of these numbers. During this, almost everyone said that even numbers make them feel more balanced and calm. While looking at odd numbers like 1, 3 and 5, they feel tense. And it is also mentioned in Hinduism.

Like Hinduism has four Vedas. This is an even number. Rigveda has 10 mandalas i.e. 10 chapters. This is also an even number. There are two epics in Hinduism. Ramayana and Mahabharata. This is also an even number. There are 10 avatars of Lord Vishnu and 10 is also an even number. There are four Dhams in Hinduism. And four is also an even number. Most of the Hindu deities are in pairs. Like Krishna-Radha. Shiva-Parvati. and Ram-Sita. Ganeshji also had two sons, Shubh and Labh and this is also an even number.

And in Hindu philosophy, the whole reality of life has also been explained in detail in just two words. And these two words are Atma and Paramatma. That is, if you know yourself and God then you will understand life.

That is, overall, the whole principle of life is hidden in even. And you can expect that the new year with an even number will be full of auspicious and positive thoughts for you.