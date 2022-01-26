DNA Special: Why voters in India ended up becoming vote banks?

On January 25, 72 years ago, the Election Commission of India was formed. This day is celebrated as National Voters' Day. The day is very important for Indian politics. But a bitter truth is that this also brought the impression that winning elections is democracy.

Because of this perception, the leaders of our country started focusing on winning elections more than India's needs. Strategies were made for how the elections could be won, and the leaders of our country became adept at this. But in these election campaigns, the country deviated from those goals which had been prioritized at independence.

Millions of voters of India have never truly understood elections and democracy in the past seven decades. These voters became the vote banks of parties, sometimes appeased and sometimes given free goods. The power of their vote was taken away. The overall politics of elections came down to and stayed supported on four pillars.

The first of these was a reservation. Reservation was provided for only 10 years in the Indian Constitution and it was decided that it would be reviewed thereafter. And going forward, it will eventually be eliminated. But the leaders of our country used reservations to win elections. Today, reservation is the favorite topic for any leader.

Second, the leaders made appeasement a huge weapon to fulfill their ambitions. The idea of appeasement was fanning under the guise of secularism and by doing so, gaining people's votes.

The third point is polarization. From the first Lok Sabha elections of 1951-1952, the politics of polarisation started on the basis of the issue of religion, creed, caste, language, and regional identity. When parties benefited from it, it strengthened the idea of polarisation and this idea is still present in the DNA of Indian politics.

The fourth is freebies. In the 1960s, some leaders understood that if voters were given any goods or facilities for free, then in the elections, they would be loyal to that party and government.

For example, in the 1967 Tamil Nadu elections, DMK founder CN Annadurai announced that he would give four and a half kilograms of food grains to the people at one rupee. In 2006, M. Karunanidhi of the DMK promised to give free color TV to the people before the elections. In 2013, the then Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav had spent around Rs 900 crore and distributed free laptops to the youth. The tradition of distributing liquor and sarees in elections started in the 1960s. And the Arvind Kejriwal government of Delhi also came into power by giving free electricity and water to the people.

Even in the five states where elections are going on, there is competition among the parties to give free goods to the voters. In Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party has announced free electricity of 1,000 rupees and up to 300 units per month to every woman. Congress promised to give 2,000 rupees per month to each woman. And in Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadav has also promised to provide free electricity up to 300 units. But you will be surprised to know that these states have huge debts.

Uttar Pradesh has a debt of Rs 6 lakh 11 thousand crores. This is more than the country's defence budget. The defence budget of the country is about Rs 4 lakh crores. West Bengal has a debt of Rs 5 lakh 35 thousand crores. Tamil Nadu has a debt of Rs 4 lakh 85 thousand crores. Punjab has a debt of Rs 2 lakh 82 thousand crore and Bihar has a debt of Rs 1 lakh 47 thousand crores. Apart from this, Maharashtra has the highest debt of Rs 6 lakh 15 thousand crores.

Today, a lot of voters in our country want big highways, good hospitals, world-class facilities in their city. But when it comes to voting, a lot of people choose parties that promise them free electricity and water. Those who say that they will give them employment allowance sitting at home and people will not have to do any work. That is, because of this electoral politics, our country is moving towards becoming lazy instead of becoming hardworking.

India, which has a population of 135 crores, has more than 90 crore voters. That's about five times more than the total number of US voters. There are only 170 million voters out of America's population of 330 million. But despite this, most of India's voters have not been able to become true soldiers of democracy even today. In fact, the leaders of our country have made them their vote bank and they are lured by giving them freebies.