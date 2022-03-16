DNA Special: Why the reluctance to accept the High Court verdict on Hijab row?

The Karnataka High Court has given its verdict in the hijab case. It has said three major things in its judgement

Firstly, hijab is not an essential part of the religion of Islam, so Muslim girls cannot gain legal recognition to wear it. The court also said that the six Muslim girl students who had filed the petition in the case could not prove in any way that they were allowed to wear hijab in their schools from the very beginning. The court also rejected the plea of these Muslim girl students that if they study in schools without a hijab, it would be an insult to Islam and it would reduce the importance of the religion. In fact, the court has said that if these Muslim girls do not wear hijab, then it will not put the religion of Islam in danger.

Secondly, the court said that the system of uniforms in schools and colleges is legally valid and does not violate the right to freedom of expression enshrined in the Constitution. That is, the Muslim girl students who were declaring their constitutional right to wear hijab in schools have been rejected by the court, the judgment clearly states that the fundamental rights given to the citizens in the Constitution are not unlimited and the government can impose appropriate restrictions if it wants.

And thirdly, the court has upheld the Karnataka government's circular, which was implemented on February 5. Then under this circular, the government had banned wearing of hijab in all educational institutions where uniforms have been fixed for students.

In a nutshell, this decision tells the country that the demand for the hijab first and then the book is unconstitutional and cannot be justified. But unfortunately, see that in our country, leaders, activists and religious leaders who support the hijab in schools, all of them have not only refused to accept this decision of the court but have also made indecent comments on the court. The truth of these radical Islamic forces is that when the courts decide in their favour, they start cheering them. But today, when the court has given a verdict against them, they came down on its insult.

Imagine, the Muslim girls and opposition leaders who were saying till a few days ago that they will be with every decision of the court, now they are saying that the courts of this country will not decide what is compulsory in Islam and what is not. These are the same people who threaten the constitution and democracy of the country. But when the court of the country gives a verdict under this constitution and that decision does not come in their favour, then they refuse to accept it. And they describe the judicial system of our country as discriminatory.

Today, after this decision, Muslim girl students of Karnataka did the same. These students have filed a petition in the Supreme Court against this decision today and said that if Dr Bhim Ram Ambedkar was alive today, their heart would have been crying over this decision.

These Muslim girls are saying that if Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar had been alive today, it would not have been unfair to them. But today, we want to tell these girl students that Ambedkar once said that there is no trace of any such incident in history which connects Hindus and Muslims in a moment of pride and sorrow. Therefore, Hindus and Muslims cannot live together. And for Muslims, going to Pakistan would be the right decision.

Ambedkar was also against the hijab and the burqa. Today, if these Muslim girl students had given importance to the book instead of the hijab and read about Ambedkar's ideas, they would have come to know that Ambedkar had always been against this purdah system.

The decision is a major blow to Islamic organizations like the Popular Front of India, who wanted to radicalize the country's schools and make them laboratories of religion. But they didn't succeed in their purpose. So now they are brainwashing Muslim girl students. However, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has appealed to all students in the state to respect the court's decision.