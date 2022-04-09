DNA Special: Why suicides claim more lives than murders, globally and in India

Today we will tell you about a shocking piece of news, in which you will see that in India, the number of people who die by suicide is five times more than those who die of murder. We have made laws to stop violence and killings but not only India, but the whole world has failed in preventing suicides.

In this report, a total of 113 countries of the world with a population of more than 5 million have been studied and this report says that today suicide has become a bigger and more serious issue than murder, which is talked about the least. But the truth is that in today's era people are dying less from murder and more from suicide.

In India, for every one lakh people, two people are murdered. While five times more deaths than this are due to suicide. That is, today in most states of our country people are dying more by suicide than by murder.

According to a report by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), 323 people were killed in Kerala in the year 2020 whereas in the same year 8,500 people died due to suicide. Similarly, 1024 people were murdered in Chhattisgarh while the death toll by suicide was 7,710. Of these, the incidence of suicide is 0.23 times more than that of murder in Uttar Pradesh. In Jammu and Kashmir and Nagaland, this figure is one percent each, and in Sikkim, 25 times more people die by suicide.

However, Bihar is still a state where there are more murders than suicides. In 2020, 3,195 people were killed in Bihar while the cause of death of 809 people was suicide.

That is, our government and the entire system are engaged in stopping the killings while more people are dying by suicide. That is why we feel that now is the right time when the government should prepare a new system to prevent suicides.

Why are the incidents of suicide increasing so much in India?

Family problems account for 33 percent of all suicides in India. 18 percent of people commit suicide due to different diseases and depression. Marriage is the reason behind 5 percent of suicides. Love affairs are the reason for 4.4 percent of suicides, 3.4 percent of people give their lives due to financial constraints and the number of people who commit suicide because of unemployment is 2.3 percent in our country. Apart from this, 1.4 percent of people commit suicide because of the fear of failing any examination.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), whenever a person commits suicide, the lives of about 135 people associated with it are affected. These people go into deep sorrow and depression. The termination of any life badly affects the spouse, children, family, relatives, friends, and fellow employees of that person. That is, suicide is not only violence done to oneself but it also hurts the people close to that person.

The suicide rate is 60 percent higher than murder in Japan. In Japan, 15 people commit suicide for every 1,00,000 people while there is not even a single incident of murder for every one lakh people. The murder rate per one lakh people in South Korea is 0.58. While the suicide rate is 34 times higher at 28.6. In Singapore, suicide is 52 percent more common than murder.

And this figure is almost 24 times higher in Hungary, 10 times in Spain, 7 times in Britain, 5.4 times in Canada, 2.2 times in Russia and 2.2 times more people die by suicide than murder in America.

These are all those countries, which are counted in the list of rich countries and whose society is considered to be happier than the rest of the world.

One of the major reasons for the increasing number of suicides in the world is the concept of the Nuclear Family. For example, Japan's developed society does not consider mental disorders as diseases, and one out of every three people suffering from such diseases never consult a doctor. This is the reason why despair and loneliness have increased so much in society that people are embracing death instead of enjoying life.

In India too, people do not consider depression and mental disorders as diseases. People think that their body is tired from working, so if they get some time off then they will be fine. What we are thinking of as the tiredness of the body, is the exhaustion of our mind.

The highest, 24.6 percent of people who commit suicide in India are daily wage laborers by profession. After this, 14.6 percent of those who commit suicide are housewives.

Even today the first priority of the world is to stop crime and for this the police work in every country but we think that today the whole world is waiting for a vaccine that can prevent suicide.