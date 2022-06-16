DNA Special: Why rising inflation deserves your attention

A shopper looks at a shelf of processed foods at a discount store in South Korea's Seoul amid high-flying inflation | Photo: Yonhap/IANS

Inflation and economic slowdown are fast heading towards you and before your monthly income is halved and expenses are doubled, you need to become cautious. Wholesale Price Index (WPI) in India is the highest in the last 30 years. Not only India, inflation is at its peak in the world at this time in the biggest countries like the US, the UK and Germany. The currency of every major country in the world is falling and stocks around the world are crashing.

All these symptoms are of economic slowdown. And if there is an economic slowdown, everything from your job to business will be in danger.

You may have noticed that the budget of your house must have increased in the last few months. Now you will be spending more money on everyday needs. This situation is called inflation when your expenses have increased but there has not been much change in income.

Between February and April, prices of vegetables rose by more than 23 per cent. There has also been a steep increase in the prices of flour after January.

Not only the case only in India

Inflation has reached historic levels all over the world. The highest inflation at the moment is in Turkey at a 24 year-high. In the US, it is the highest in 41 years. In the UK, a 40-year high, in Germany a 50-year hike.

When inflation increases in this way all over the world, it becomes expensive to trade and it has a direct impact on different currencies of the world. The currency of every big country of the world is falling.

One of the major reasons for this negative trend is the interest rates raised by the Central Banks. Interest rates have been raised by central banks in more than 50 countries of the world, making EMI of loans expensive.

Why raise interest rates?

If banks reduce interest rates, people will be left with more money and in such a situation, they will buy more goods. Demand will increase while the supply will remain the same as before, leading to a further increase in inflation with a big gap between demand and supply.

When EMI increases, people are left with less money to invest in the stock market. When people invest less in the stock market, it also reduces the confidence of investors who then start withdrawing their money. When investment starts decreasing, the market crashes, which is happening all over the world at the moment. This is a sign that the economy is heading towards a crisis.

When the stock market of any country falls by 20 percent, it goes into the bear territory. This means that investors are scared, and start panic withdrawing. Stock market slipping into bear zone means an economic slowdown is on the way. Only 14 times in the last 77 years has the US stock market entered the bear territory.

From recovery to recession

The year 2022 was a year of recovery for the whole world but now it's becoming the year of recession. There are two big reasons behind it - the war that began between Ukraine and Russia which has affected the import of grains, crude oil and other things, and China still sticking to the Zero Covid policy which has disrupted the global supply chain. Analysts fear that recession is on the way.

Then comes the economic downturn

When there is a recession, economic growth stops. People run out of money. Salaries stop increasing. New jobs and new businesses begin to die out. Bank loans become expensive. Small companies are forced to closed due to losses and unemployment starts increasing. Recession does not affect only one country, but it affects all countries. Like the 2008 economic slowdown when 1.5 crore people lost their jobs around the world.

