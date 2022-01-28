DNA Special: Why Rahul Gandhi is worried about his decreasing followers?

Today, we will tell you about Rahul Gandhi's new concern. His new concern is that his followers on Twitter are decreasing, and he suspects that Twitter is reducing his followers under pressure from the Indian government.

Now Rahul Gandhi has written a letter to the CEO of Twitter making the allegation, in which he has complained that his popularity on the social media platform is being deliberately suppressed. But the truth is that Rahul Gandhi should honestly introspect his popularity.

Instead of worrying about the departure of his followers, he should think why big leaders of his party and its allies are leaving.

What Rahul Gandhi has said in his letter to the CEO of Twitter?

He writes that till July 2021, the number of people following him on Twitter was constantly increasing. But after this, the number of new people following him suddenly became zero. While those who were already following, also left. In August last year alone, he lost 54,803 followers. And this trend continued in the months of September, October and November.

During this time, the number of people who followed Prime Minister Modi on Twitter increased by almost 30 lakh. And Rahul Gandhi believes the pressure of the Central government is the real reason behind this. But is it possible? Because Twitter has also given its explanation on this.

Under Twitter's policy, it can suspend any account for an objectionable post. It can also block accounts on several occasions, calling to update the phone number or email ID for verification. This is part of the company's policy. The same has been said in reply by Twitter to Rahul Gandhi that there is no conspiracy behind the decline of followers.

Twitter has said that it keeps deleting fake accounts from time to time. And maybe some of Rahul Gandhi's fake followers have also been removed under this process. Twitter does not impose the duty of an employee to identify fake accounts. Rather, this work is done with the help of artificial intelligence. So, there is no question of any pressure from the government.

There is also a point here that those who were removed from Rahul Gandhi's Twitter handle, not a single one of the followers complained. The team that handled Rahul Gandhi's Twitter handle and the Congress' social media team could not find any such followers. That is, the problem is not in Twitter, but in Rahul Gandhi's way of thinking.

In fact, Rahul Gandhi should be more concerned about the number of voters decreasing than the number of followers on Twitter. But Rahul Gandhi doesn't do that. Rather, instead of self-analyzing, he finds excuses. In the elections when the Congress party loses, they question the Election Commission. If the votes are reduced, they question the EVMs. And when the same happens on Twitter and their popularity starts decreasing, they start seeing it as pressure of the government on Twitter.

Rahul Gandhi should think today that why are his colleagues leaving him? Between 2014 and September 2021, 222 leaders left the Congress party, including 177 former MPs or MLAs. But, have you ever noticed Rahul Gandhi worry about this at all?

Rahul Gandhi is worried about his decreasing followers, but he is not worried about the decreasing votes of the Congress party. The Congress party got 28.55 percent of the votes in 2009. In 2014, however, these votes were reduced to just 20 percent. And the same thing happened in 2019.