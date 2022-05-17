DNA Special: Why PM Modi’s visit to Nepal is a matter of deep concern for China

Photo: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s diplomacy has brought Nepal closer to India once again and China is deeply concerned about this friendship. On the occasion of Buddha Purnima, PM Modi arrived on a visit to Nepal where he was accorded a grand welcome by the current Prime Minister of Nepal Sher Bahadur Deuba.

The two leaders offered prayers at the Maya Devi Temple in Lumbini, Nepal. This is Prime Minister Modi's fifth visit to Nepal since 2014 and he visited Nepal for the first time since the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. This has reshaped China's concerns.

In the last few years, China has come very close to Nepal. But after the fall of KP Sharma Oli's government in Nepal, now the new government does not want to give much importance to China and this is of what India is getting the full benefit.

PM Modi also laid the foundation stone of a new center for Buddhist culture and heritage in the Lumbini Math area. During this time, the Nepal PM was also present with him. Lumbini is the place where Lord Buddha was born.

Lord Buddha was born in Nepal as Siddhartha and he attained enlightenment in India. Therefore, India is considered to be the origin of Buddhism. In Lord Buddha and his life, India and Nepal have a joint heritage. The great thing is that it is from the thoughts of Lord Buddha that today India is responding to China in its own language.

The importance of PM’s visit

Prior to this visit, Nepal's Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba also visited India in April and this was his first foreign visit after becoming the Prime Minister of Nepal. In the last one and a half months, first the Nepal PM came to India and then the PM of India went to Nepal. This shows that Nepal is looking at India as a younger brother with a lot of hope. And all this is happening at a time when there is an economic crisis in Nepal.

Secondly, Nepal wants to reduce its dependence on China by taking lessons from Sri Lanka's economic crisis. It has made it clear to China that it does not want a loan as a help, for which it will have to pay huge interest in the future. Apart from this, the current government of Nepal has also put China's ambitious BRI project in cold storage. BRI stands for Belt and Road Initiative.

During KP Sharma Oli's government, Nepal had ruined its relations with India. It had also raised the Lipulekh border dispute in 2015 and showed three areas of India on a map of Nepal. But now the government in Nepal has also changed and with this, India's relations with Nepal have also become stronger while China has been sidelined.

The big reason for this is China's dangerous strategy. China wants to swallow the weak countries like small fish are by a big shark. Countries like Sri Lanka and Pakistan are stuck in them. But Nepal does not want to see itself in this situation and that's why it is showing more trust in elder brother India.