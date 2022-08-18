DNA Special: Why our children are becoming prone to diabetes and heart diseases? This survey explains

Representational Image

Does your kid hate eating green vegetables and is instead crazy for pizzas and burgers? Does he make faces when you ask him to drink milk, but cold drink is his favourite? If yes, then this analysis is for you.

A few days ago, a nine-year-old girl in Mumbai was hospitalised after suffering a heart attack. To save her life, doctors had to do a bypass surgery on that little girl. But before that, you should know how serious can be the consequences of unhealthy lifestyle and wrong eating habits.

In a recent survey done on 937 children aged between 13 and 18 years from Gujarat, Punjab, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Assam and Tamil Nadu, it was found that the levels of sodium, fat and sugar was quite high as compared to fibrous elements.

They were asked about what they ate in the last 24 hours and only 11 per cent of them said they consumed diary products like milk and curd. In Gujarat, only 1 per cent kids said they had consumed dairy products.

In Maharashtra, 62 per cent of the children said they had eaten bread while 29 per cent children also agreed to have added sugar to their food. 26 percent of the children said they ate high-fat and high-calorie food while 30 percent were such children who ate fried food. This survey has been published in a journal called Current Developments in Nutrition.

According to the recently released National Family Health Survey, 3.4 per cent of children under 5 years of age in India are obese, compared to only 2 per cent in the 2015 survey.

UNICEF's World Obesity Atlas 2022 has estimated that by 2030, 27 million or 27 million children will be obese in India and one out of every 10 children in the world will be obese.

There was a time when diabetes and heart diseases were associated with the increasing age. But due to unhealthy lifestyle and bad eating habits, now even young children are getting prone to such diseases.