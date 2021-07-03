DNA Special: Why NYT needs a 'toxic' journalist?

You must have often seen that the western media does not leave a single opportunity to run propaganda against India. Be it Covid-19, the farmers' movement, the border dispute with China or any riots in India, western media has always tried its best to malign India's image. And all this happens in the name of fair journalism and secularism.

You must be thinking from where do people with such agenda doing petty journalism reach their newsroom. Today we got proof of this when America's popular newspaper New York Times took out a vacancy for its South Asia correspondent based in India. In that vacancy, the paper made it clear that it needs journalists of anti-Modi and anti-India ideology. Now you must have understood how newspapers like New York Times become the biggest den of 'Tukde-Tukde' gang journalists present in India itself.

The New York Times had taken out a vacancy for the South Asia correspondent on July 1, in which the newspaper told that the person who will be selected for this job will have to work in Delhi. Along with this, the company also gave full details of the job in it. That is, it told who can be the right candidate for this job and what should be the qualities in of he person? We tell you in three points what is written in it.

In the first point, this newspaper writes – India’s future now stands at a crossroads. Mr. Modi is advocating a self-sufficient, muscular nationalism centered on the country's Hindu majority. That vision puts him at odds with the interfaith, multicultural goals of modern India’s founders.

These things are not written in any article, rather it is all written in this job description. In this, this newspaper further writes that work is being done to weaken the freedom of media and freedom of expression in India, which raises serious questions on the future of the country.

However, it is not the first time that The New York Times has expressed such views about India. The history of this newspaper is full of misinformation about India. Let us tell you about this through two examples.

The first example is the reporting by the New York Times during the coronavirus. In the months of April and May, when India was battling the second wave of the virus, this newspaper had printed on its front page the burning of pyre at the crematoriums of India. Whereas last year, when the number of people who died of this virus in America reached one lakh, this newspaper did not show any such pictures and their names were printed on the front page of the newspaper to honour the dead. Not only this, when the death toll from corona reached five lakhs in America this year, even then this newspaper didn't have pictures of mass graves there. You will remember that at that time we had explained in detail the double standards of this newspaper. Today, we feel that this western newspaper wants such journalists in India, who can take pictures like burning pyres and report on them.

Another example is this cartoon published in the New York Times in September 2014. At that time, Indian scientists had launched the Mars mission, under which the spacecraft was sent to the orbit of Mars. It was a huge achievement for India but this newspaper showed through this cartoon that some white people are sitting in Elite Space Club and outside a poor Indian farmer is standing with his cow and wants to join this club. That is, this newspaper has also made fun of the achievement of India's Mars mission.

The New York Times newspaper often gives lectures on freedom of expression to India, but the big question is whether this newspaper itself gives the right to freedom of expression to its employees? So the answer to this question is.. no. This newspaper preaches on this subject but does not practice it itself. Understand this also with the help of two examples.

The first example is the famous American journalist James Bennett - who until a year ago was the editor of the New York Times. But in the year 2020, he was forced to leave the job only because he published an article on the editorial page of the NYT written by a Republican Party MP, in which he was were seeking to deal with the ongoing movement against racial discrimination in America. That is, this newspaper forced a big journalist to leave his job to keep its agenda alive.

Another example is Bari Weiss, a prominent American journalist and writer - like James Bennett. He was also forced to leave his job by the New York Times. In his resignation letter, many shocking things have been written about this newspaper. It is written that only those people who agree with its ideology can work in this western newspaper. There is no place in this newspaper for other ideologies.

In short, after reading this job description, it seems that this western newspaper needs such a journalist in India

- who is anti-national

- who is anti-Modi

- who is anti-Hindu

- who is adept at spreading propaganda

- and most importantly, a person who knows how to run the agenda

And with all these qualities, even if he is a criminal, his job in The New York Times can be confirmed.

New York Times says in this job description that the unity of diversity of India is in danger. But how true this newspaper itself is, you should also understand it today. Only 33 per cent of the employees in this newspaper are black and in these also only 5 blacks are in important positions. Apart from this, only 12 per cent of the employees of Asian origin also work in this newspaper.

Today we want to end this analysis with an example. This is from the year 2014 when the terrorist organization ISIS had captured large parts of Iraq and Syria. And at that time ISIS needed new fighters. In view of this need, ISIS took out jobs for recruitment in the organization and the conditions for these jobs were like this.

- Must be opposed to all religions except Islam

- Must be anti-peace

- Must know how to make a bomb

- Must believe in jihad

- Must hate the infidels

And with all these qualities, if the person is educated, ISIS was ready to give them the job. Interestingly, the job recruitment carried out by ISIS was heavily criticized by the western media and termed the idea as dangerous.