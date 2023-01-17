DNA Special: Why Nepal sees frequent plane crashes? (Photo: PTI)

A plane carrying 72 people crashed in Nepal on Sunday morning. Rescue workers have retrieved 70 bodies from the accident site in Nepal's Pokhara. The black box of the crashed Yeti Airlines aircraft was recovered on Monday.

The plane took off from Nepal's capital Kathmandu and was scheduled to land at Pokhara Airport. It crashed just minutes before landing.

The last major air accident in Nepal happened on May 29 when all 22 people onboard were killed as a Tara Air plane crashed in Nepal's mountainous Mustang district. But the question is, why Nepal has had a long history of plane crashes?

There are several reasons behind these frequent plane accidents in Nepal. The geographical conditions of Nepal are the biggest reason.

Most of the airports here are built in very narrow valleys between the mountains, and landing the aircraft on such runways is a very challenging task.

Sudden weather change is also a reason behind plane crashes as it becomes difficult for the pilot to navigate the aircraft.

The radars or other similar equipment used for aviation in Nepal are very old and due to this, the pilots are unable to get the correct information.

Lack of trend staff and lack of employees is also a big problem in Nepal's aviation industry, due to which the workload on the employees is high.

The aviation industry of Nepal is running on a very old pattern. The Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal itself operates the flight i.e. both the regulator and the service provider are the same. In such a case, there is a conflict of interest.

That is why the International Civil Aviation Organization of the United Nations (UN) had also recommended the Nepal government to improve it. However, even after 13 years, Nepal has not been able to change this structure. And this is the main reason for these unfortunate accidents happening in Nepal.