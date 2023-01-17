DNA Special: Why Nepal sees frequent plane crashes?

A plane carrying 72 people crashed in Nepal on Sunday morning. Rescue workers have retrieved 70 bodies from the accident site in Nepal's Pokhara. The black box of the crashed Yeti Airlines aircraft was recovered on Monday.
The plane took off from Nepal's capital Kathmandu and was scheduled to land at Pokhara Airport. It crashed just minutes before landing.
The last major air accident in Nepal happened on May 29 when all 22 people onboard were killed as a Tara Air plane crashed in Nepal's mountainous Mustang district. But the question is, why Nepal has had a long history of plane crashes?
There are several reasons behind these frequent plane accidents in Nepal. The geographical conditions of Nepal are the biggest reason.
That is why the International Civil Aviation Organization of the United Nations (UN) had also recommended the Nepal government to improve it. However, even after 13 years, Nepal has not been able to change this structure. And this is the main reason for these unfortunate accidents happening in Nepal.