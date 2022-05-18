DNA Special: Why is it so hot in many parts of India right now? Know 4 major reasons

Photo: PTI

Nowadays, you will hear a lot of people saying that when we were kids, it wasn't so hot. The elders in your family will also tell you that the way it is getting hot now, it didn't happen until a few years ago. So, what are the reasons that have made most of the cities of India so hot that people have started feeling like they are sitting in a burning tandoor?

Two days ago, the maximum temperature in some parts of the country's capital, Delhi, had crossed 49 degrees Celsius. You will be surprised to know that in such a temperature an egg can be boiled on the road’s concrete. That is, this time the heat is not only breaking the record, but its torture has scared people badly. Now people are saying that when it is getting so hot in May, what will happen in June.

The maximum temperature in several parts of Delhi was recorded at 42 degrees Celsius today. Apart from this, Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh recorded a temperature of around 47 degrees, Ganganagar in Rajasthan 45.1 degrees, Wardha in Maharashtra 45 degrees, Jhansi 45 degrees and Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh 44.8 degrees Celsius. Imagine, most of the country is currently swinging in heat and heatwave fires. So, the question is, why is it so hot this time? There are four major reasons for this.

First, this time the summer started from the month of March. Because the anti-cyclone, which normally forms at the end of March, formed a month early this time. This has started bringing warm winds from the Thar desert and Pakistan. Because of this, the temperature in Jammu, Rajasthan, Delhi and surrounding areas has become above normal. Apart from this, the month of March this year was the hottest in 122 years.

READ | 7 ways to protect your child from heatwave

Secondly, it usually rains in many areas after the winter is over, which makes the temperature balanced, but this time it did not happen. Most parts of the country did not receive any rain at all even after the scorching heat. Because of this, the heat wave and hot winds are still continuing. This time, the month of May has recorded 96 percent less rainfall than normal.

Third, climate change is also a big reason behind this summer. Climate change means abnormal changes in temperature and weather patterns. Excessive use of coal, oil products and gases is responsible for this problem. Because they emit greenhouse gases, which damage the atmosphere. And this makes the earth's temperature higher than normal.

And the fourth reason for this summer is the human being himself – today, the nature of most of the cities of India has completely changed. The greenery of these cities is decreasing day by day. Hundreds of trees are being cut down in the name of development. The number of high-rise and large buildings is growing rapidly. The use of Air Conditioner (AC) in homes is also increasing. Concrete roads are expanding. The smoke of trains and their heat are damaging the atmosphere and that is why the temperature in these cities is also increasing at the same pace. These cities are called urban heat islands. That is, a city where the population is large. There are big buildings, there are less trees and greenery. Concrete has roads and due to this, the temperature of such places increases by 8 degrees Celsius in the afternoon.

That is, if you live in a city where the population is low. There is more greenery. There is pond or any other source of water nearby. So, your city will be much colder than the cities where all this is quite limited. So, climate change alone cannot be blamed for this summer. In this, development is a big factor, the price of which you are paying today by suffering the heat.

READ | Delhi, Gurgaon heatwave: What to do to avoid heatstroke? IMD issues health warning and advisory

From Delhi to UP – from Haryana to Rajasthan, the scorching heat has made people sweat. It is difficult for the people of North India, who are burning between 45 and 50 degrees, to think about when and how to get rid of the heat. This week, the temperature is expected to remain slightly up and down – that is, the heat wave will continue.