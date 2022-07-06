DNA Special: Why India’s richest Municipal Corporation is humbled by rains every year

An auto moves through a heavily waterlogged Milan Subway road during heavy rainfall, at Santacruz, in Mumbai, on Tuesday | Photo: ANI

India's richest Municipal Corporation is in Maharashtra capital Mumbai, which is known as BMC. The total budget of BMC in 2021-22 was Rs. 39,000 crore. You will be surprised to know that this budget was more than that of 8 states of the country – Tripura, Nagaland, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim and Goa.

Now, the budget of BMC for this year has gone up to Rs 45,000 crore. Now imagine, city whose annual budget of Municipal Corporation is more than eight states of the country. And what will be the condition of that city which is the richest Municipal Corporation of India.

Mumbai's dire condition despite BMC's budget of Rs 45,000 crore

After the rains in Mumbai, most of the areas are knee-deep in water. In many areas there is a flood-like situation.

Every year in Mumbai, the roads get flooded with the monsoon rains. BMC completely fails to deal with it. According to a report, between 2005 and 2015, the heavy rains of Mumbai have swallowed Rs 14,000 crore. Whereas in these 10 years, due to heavy rains, 3,000 people have lost their lives and many buildings have also been damaged. Mumbai is called the Financial Capital of India. But in reality, Mumbai has become a Flood Capital.

The biggest reason for this flood that comes every year in Mumbai is its more than 150-year-old drainage system. The system of drainage in Mumbai came up during British rule, from the year 1860 to 1900.

When this drainage system was established during the British era, the population of Mumbai was not much. There were more empty fields, green areas and marshy land spread over a large area.

But with the passage of time, the face of Mumbai changed. But its drainage system remained the same. And now this system is so old that it has also become rotten in a way, due to which the people of Mumbai have to fight a war every year with heavy rains. And they lose in the war.

Today the Mithi river of Mumbai has turned into a dirty drain. Apart from this, rivers like Dahisar, Poisar and Oshiwara are on the verge of extinction. Buildings and houses have been constructed in a large area of ​​these rivers.

Since 1990, 50 square kilometers of land in Mumbai is such which was earlier in the area of ​​rivers and sea. But now this land has been occupied by humans. And the green area has also become very limited in Mumbai.

The big thing is that this rain causes a lot of damage to the roads of Mumbai. In a little rain, these roads melt like ice cream.

Here it is not just about Mumbai. Whether the capital of the country is Delhi or any other big city.. The rain drops everywhere take the test of the urban system and these cities fail in this test.

